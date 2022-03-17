ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Assigned to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Primeau was reassigned to AHL Laval on Thursday. Jake Allen (lower...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen: Back to AHL

Ylonen was reassigned to AHL Laval on Thurday, per CapFriendly. Ylonen was called up Tuesday but didn't suit up during his most recent stint with the big club. He'll head back to Laval, where he's chipped in a productive 27 points in 40 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Brad Malone: Reassigned to AHL affiliate

Malone was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday. Malone has two points in six appearances this season, but with the Oilers getting healthier again, there's no place for the 32-year-old in the lineup. If they need forward depth later in the season, Malone could be recalled.
NHL
Person
Cayden Primeau
Person
Sam Montembeault
CBS Sports

Senators' Parker Kelly: Heads to AHL affiliate

Kelly was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday. Kelly has drawn into 16 straight games with the big club, picking up four goals over that span, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the Senators sooner rather than later.
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers (pronounced NIH-koh-las duh-LOHR-ree-AY) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), collected 10 points (5-5=10), 90...
NHL
NHL

Medical updates: Anderson, Gallagher and Price

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens updated the status of several players on Saturday. Josh Anderson is a game-time decision tonight. He has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. Brendan Gallagher won't play tonight due to a lower-body injury. He's day-to-day. Tyler Pitlick is day-to-day. Ryan Poehling is out...
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Sent to AHL affiliate

Vesalainen was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Saturday. Vesalainen has drawn into 53 games with the Jets this season, picking up three points over that span, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club sooner rather than later.
NHL
#Dallas#Ahl Laval
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
NHL

Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

Flyers also receive Panthers 1st Round Pick in 2024 and 3rd Round Pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
NHL
FOX Sports

Nichushkin scores twice, Avalanche hold off Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche withstood a late San Jose rally to beat the Sharks 5-3 on Friday for their third victory in a row. Cale Makar added a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri and Darren Helm also...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Chiarot, Lehkonen, Dvorak & More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. After spending half a season unable to win two in a row, head coach Martin St. Louis has led the Habs to eight wins in his first 15 games, something it took former coach Dominique Ducharme 45 games to achieve. Despite the recent success, there was no slowing down general manager Kent Hughes’ plan or the rumor mill, with several trade rumors swirling around some Canadiens veterans.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Hughes Has Clear Plan for Canadiens at Trade Deadline

Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes held a presser after trading defencemen Ben Chiarot. He revealed some of his plans for the rest of the trade deadline period and what to expect moving forward. This is a breath of fresh air for some fans, with the new management’s transparency already at a level that the old regime never had. Here is what to expect going forward for the Canadiens.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avs’ glaring shortcoming that intensifies the need to acquire Claude Giroux ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Colorado Avalanche are virtually assured of a spot in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they are just going to stand pat ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline. For one, there remains to be some issues that the Avs can address by making a trade or two — and that could even include a plan to go after Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux.
NHL

