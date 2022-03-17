ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco man kills dog with stolen gun, deputies say

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco county man was arrested after deputies say he shot and killed a dog with a gun he stole during a string of car burglaries.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said in the early hours of Feb. 28, Kaleb Noffsinger, and two others tried to break into a number of vehicles. There were 17 vehicles in total.

They were able to break into a couple of them, and deputies said among the items reported stolen was a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun.

Deputies said one of the men drove off in one of the stolen cars, while Noffsinger ran away. Noffsinger would later be found with the stolen handgun.

The next day a caller reported seeing a man shoot a dog in the back of the neck, killing it. Noffsinger was later identified as that man.

The witness then told deputies Noffsinger said he shot a dog in the garage and asked her several times to not call law enforcement before running away.

Deputies said after they arrested Noffsinger, he admitted to being present for the burglaries, but denied taking part in them.

Both of the other men admitted to the burglaries, deputies said, with one suspect telling them Noffsinger was an active participant.

Noffsinger faces a felony cruelty to animals charge, as well as auto burglary and vehicle theft charges.

The other two men involved face auto burglary and vehicle theft charges.

