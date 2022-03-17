ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sam Elliott is no ‘Yellowstone’ fan: It’s ‘too much’ like ‘Dallas’

By Andrew Court
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNSzk_0ei11cHH00
Sam Elliott has criticized the hit series "Yellowstone" -- despite starring in its new origin story. Getty Images

Sam Elliott is coming out with guns blazing.

After hitting headlines for slamming Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated Western “The Power of the Dog,” the Hollywood actor has also revealed he’s also not a fan of TV’s “Yellowstone” — despite starring in the show’s new prequel, “1883.”

Elliott, 77, made the admission during his appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast late last month, saying the wildly popular Western series was too soapy for his liking.

“I’m not a ‘Yellowstone’ fan,” Elliott stated. “I don’t watch ‘Yellowstone.’ I love [series star Kevin] Costner. There are a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before. Nothing against any of them, but it’s just too much like f – – king ‘Dallas’ or something for me.”

The actor’s disparaging remarks were made in the same interview in which he hit out at “The Power of the Dog” — generating widespread media coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSCie_0ei11cHH00
Elliott says he finds the wildly popular Western series “Yellowstone” to be too soapy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiI19_0ei11cHH00
Elliott compared “Yellowstone” to the frothy 1980s series “Dallas” (pictured).

Elliott — who has starred in several classic Western movies himself — didn’t hold back when quizzed about Campion’s film, which revolves around a closeted cowboy living in 1920s Montana.

“You want to talk about that piece of s – – t?” the actor asked, referring to “The Power of the Dog.”

Elliott claimed the male actors in the movie looked like Chippendales dancers because they “wear bowties and not much else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mfytd_0ei11cHH00
Elliott criticized “allusions to homosexuality” that feature in “The Power of the Dog” (pictured).

“That’s what all these f – – king cowboys in that movie looked like,” the actor fumed. “They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f – – king movie.”

“Where’s the Western in this Western?” Elliott continued. “I mean, [actor Benedict] Cumberbatch never got out of his f – – king chaps.”

The actor’s criticisms sparked a harsh response from Campion, who claimed Elliott was not in a position to be criticizing whether something was or wasn’t authentically “Western.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLsiT_0ei11cHH00
Campion hit back at Elliott, claiming he was in no position to judge what counted as an authentic Western.

“It has to be said, I think, he was being a bit of a b-i-t-c-h, because, you know, he’s not a cowboy either, he’s an actor — he grew up in Sacramento and was educated in Oregon . . . We’re dealing in a fictional world, we’re dealing in a mythic universe,” she told Variety.

“The West is a myth, it doesn’t exist — Annie Proulx said that — and there’s a lot of room on the range to explore that myth. And this is just another version of it,” Campion further said of her film.

The Oscar nominee later humorously challenged Elliot to a Western-style “shootout” at the Warner Bros. movie lot. He has not publicly responded.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Really Didn’t Like Wearing Shea’s Hat: Here’s Why

In westerns, the way you dress says a lot about you as a cowboy or wrangler. And “1883” star Sam Elliott didn’t approve of the hat he wore as Shea Brennan. That cowboy hat is a key part of the ensemble, and Elliott knows that. Heck, the man has starred in enough westerns to know cowboy hats better than almost anyone. So Elliott opened to Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast about his disappointment with the headwear.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Feared for His Life in Harsh Filming Conditions

It was not always fun and games for 1883 star Sam Elliott when it comes to those really harsh weather conditions. During the one season of the Yellowstone prequel, the weather would be hot for some filming and cold for others. Elliott, who played Shea Brennan on the Taylor Sheridan show, is 77 years old. Getting into different scenes called for hot weather in Texas, while cold weather awaited in Montana. Sam Elliott is one whale of an actor but the weather conditions threw him for a loop.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Actor Lands Thrilling New Movie Role

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland has landed a thrilling new movie role, in the wake of Yellowstone's fourth season finale. According to Deadline, Kirkland will be starring opposite Nick Cassavetes (Prisoners of the Ghostland), Dajana Gudić (All-Star Weekend), Paul Johansson (SyFy's Van Helsing), and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) in Dyad. The film is directed by directed by Patrick Flaherty from a script written by Will Hirschfeld. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Annie Proulx
96.3 The Blaze

Who Would You Guess Is Montana’s Most Famous Movie Star?

Montana has recently become a hotspot of film activity - we're a prime filming location for Yellowstone, we recently had Nicolas Cage shooting two movies back-to-back, and a recently-released true crime story shot almost entirely in the small town of Lincoln. We're no stranger to the entertainment industry, and there...
MISSOULA, MT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Emotionally Tributes Person Who Changed ‘Trajectory’ of His Career

We all need a little help in life to accomplish our goals and this applies to everyone, including “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner. The path to Hollywood superstardom was not an easy one for Kevin Costner and he had plenty of help along the way. Some of this help came from an unlikely source — production designer Ida Random. In an emotionally charged tribute, the “Yellowstone” star shares how Random helped get his acting career on track. Kevin Costner’s tribute pulled tears from the audience of the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards ceremony. In his tribute, the actor reveals things might not have turned out so well without Random.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Dallas#Homosexuality#Film Star#Western#Chippendales
Entertainment Weekly

Josh Brolin gets his own Yellowstone in eerie Outer Range trailer

It's a good time to be a TV show set in Wyoming. In the wake of Yellowstone's continued success — the Kevin Costner Western already has a spin-off, has earned a major SAG Awards nomination, and is gearing up to start production on season 5 — Amazon Prime Video brings us its upcoming series Outer Range. But this one has an eerie supernatural vibe all its own.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

What Yellowstone’s Jefferson White And Jen Landon Found Most Rewarding About Being Part Of Season 4

Yellowstone's fourth season was obviously a big one for the Dutton family, from surviving the coordinated attacks to expanding the ranch's financial intake to a variety of relationship updates. (Some good, some not so good.) But don’t get me wrong…this show isn’t ALL about the Duttons these days. For instance, it was also a big year for Jefferson White’s emerging cowboy Jimmy and for Jen Landon’s endlessly quotable Teeter, with both returning as series regulars for the already renewed Season 5, even though White will first head up the impending 6666 spinoff.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Show as ‘Strange But Incredible’

It’s clear that Taylor Sheridan has a unique style when it comes to envisioning and writing scripts for his series. And that’s not just on “Yellowstone,” but also its prequel, “1883,” starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May. After airing four successful seasons, Outsiders can all agree with “Yellowstone’s” Jefferson White that the Taylor-Sheridan produced series is “strange but incredible.” Read on to see what the Jimmy Hurdstrom actor has to say regarding his time spent on the hit series.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia match at ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ premiere

We love a mommy-and-me look. Gabrielle Union and her 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, looked adorable in matching black-and-white Altuzarra outfits at the premiere of “Cheaper by the Dozen” in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Union wore the label’s midriff-baring crop top and a maxi skirt featuring layers of engineered knitted scallops. The “Bring It On” star, 49, also managed to make the grown-up collection work for her toddler by dressing Kaavia in a coordinating Altuzarra halter top, which functioned as a dress for the tiny tot. Despite being barely out of diapers, Kaavia is no stranger to the fashion world. The toddler has her own...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy