Sam Elliott is no ‘Yellowstone’ fan: It’s ‘too much’ like ‘Dallas’

Sam Elliott has criticized the hit series "Yellowstone" -- despite starring in its new origin story. Getty Images

Sam Elliott is coming out with guns blazing.

After hitting headlines for slamming Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated Western “The Power of the Dog,” the Hollywood actor has also revealed he’s also not a fan of TV’s “Yellowstone” — despite starring in the show’s new prequel, “1883.”

Elliott, 77, made the admission during his appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast late last month, saying the wildly popular Western series was too soapy for his liking.

“I’m not a ‘Yellowstone’ fan,” Elliott stated. “I don’t watch ‘Yellowstone.’ I love [series star Kevin] Costner. There are a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before. Nothing against any of them, but it’s just too much like f – – king ‘Dallas’ or something for me.”

The actor’s disparaging remarks were made in the same interview in which he hit out at “The Power of the Dog” — generating widespread media coverage.

Elliott says he finds the wildly popular Western series “Yellowstone” to be too soapy.

Elliott compared “Yellowstone” to the frothy 1980s series “Dallas” (pictured).

Elliott — who has starred in several classic Western movies himself — didn’t hold back when quizzed about Campion’s film, which revolves around a closeted cowboy living in 1920s Montana.

“You want to talk about that piece of s – – t?” the actor asked, referring to “The Power of the Dog.”

Elliott claimed the male actors in the movie looked like Chippendales dancers because they “wear bowties and not much else.”

Elliott criticized “allusions to homosexuality” that feature in “The Power of the Dog” (pictured).

“That’s what all these f – – king cowboys in that movie looked like,” the actor fumed. “They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f – – king movie.”

“Where’s the Western in this Western?” Elliott continued. “I mean, [actor Benedict] Cumberbatch never got out of his f – – king chaps.”

The actor’s criticisms sparked a harsh response from Campion, who claimed Elliott was not in a position to be criticizing whether something was or wasn’t authentically “Western.”

Campion hit back at Elliott, claiming he was in no position to judge what counted as an authentic Western.

“It has to be said, I think, he was being a bit of a b-i-t-c-h, because, you know, he’s not a cowboy either, he’s an actor — he grew up in Sacramento and was educated in Oregon . . . We’re dealing in a fictional world, we’re dealing in a mythic universe,” she told Variety.

“The West is a myth, it doesn’t exist — Annie Proulx said that — and there’s a lot of room on the range to explore that myth. And this is just another version of it,” Campion further said of her film.

The Oscar nominee later humorously challenged Elliot to a Western-style “shootout” at the Warner Bros. movie lot. He has not publicly responded.