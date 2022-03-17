DREMA LOIS CRADDOCK

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to suspend activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia. The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Sunday the siege of the port city of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops. “To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror...
Washington, DC (CNN) — A trio of Russian cosmonauts arrived Friday at the International Space Station wearing bright yellow flight suits trimmed with blue, raising questions about whether the three were showing solidarity with Ukraine by wearing its national colors and rebuking their own government's invasion. While it is...
Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will face sharp questions from Republican lawmakers this coming week about the work she did as a public defender representing four Guantanamo Bay detainees. Some Republicans say Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a record of “defending terrorists” and they...
March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
Comments / 0