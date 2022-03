How to watch March Madness 2022: Complete TV schedule and live stream info

Let the madness begin.

The first round of March Madness 2022 tips off on Thursday. Here is the entire television schedule for the tournament. All games can be streamed on March Madness Live and the March Madness Live app.

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan, 12:15 p.m., CBS

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State, 12:40 p.m., truTV

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis, 1:45 p.m., TNT

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, 2 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood, 2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond, 3:10 p.m., truTV

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State, 4:15 p.m., TNT

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette, 4:30 p.m., TBS

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State, 6:50 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s, 7:10 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. No. 12 Indiana, 7:20 p.m., TBS

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton, 7:27 p.m., truTV

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont, 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron, 9:50 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 9:57 p.m., truTV

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago, 12:15 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State, 12:40 p.m., truTV

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State, 1:45 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale, 2 p.m., TBS

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware, 2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.), 3:10 p.m., truTV

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 4:15 p.m., TNT

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., TBS

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga, 6:50 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton, 7:10 p.m., CBS

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State, 7:20 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State, 7:27 p.m., truTV

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB, 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate, 9:50 p.m., TBS

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU, 9:57 p.m., truTV

Starting at noon, CBS/TNT/TBS/truTV

Starting at 7 p.m., CBS/TBS

Starting at 6 p.m., TBS

Starting at 2 p.m., CBS

Starting at 6:09 p.m., TBS

Starting at 9:20 p.m., TBS