FERRUM - Ferrum College and William Peace (N.C.) University split a non-conference softball doubleheader Sunday at American National Bank Field with the Panthers winning the first game, 8-7, and the Pacers taking the second contest, 4-3. Peace (13-6) led 6-0 after 4 1/2 innings in the first game before Ferrum (10-4) rallied by scoring one run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth.

FERRUM, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO