Immigration

US bracing for border rush when COVID expulsion authority ends: report

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

US officials are bracing for thousands of migrants to head for the border with Mexico if a public health measure granting authorities the right to quickly expel illegal immigrants is lifted in the coming weeks, according to a new report.

Officials from multiple federal agencies are discussing ways to handle a potential influx of up to 170,000 people once the so-called Title 42 public health authority is removed, sources with direct knowledge of talks told Axios this week .

As the agencies prepare, intelligence from the Department of Homeland Security reportedly indicates that up to 25,000 migrants are waiting just south of the border for Title 42 and other restrictions to end.

Title 42 was put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and permits instantaneous expulsions due to the ongoing public health crisis. Border officials have used the policy to expel migrants without hearing asylum claims more than 1 million times.

Many Democrats and immigration activists have called on the administration to lift the temporary policy, calling it “inhumane.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YGab_0ei11Ior00 Authorities dismantle an improvised migrants and asylum seekers camp outside El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico.GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

While the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Trump-era policy could remain in place earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported last week that the Biden administration is planning to speak with Mexico about ending the program.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with his counterparts in Mexico and Costa Rica earlier this week to discuss “regional efforts related to migration management.” A readout of the meetings did not mention Title 42.

On Wednesday, DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien asked employees “to consider stepping forward to support the DHS Volunteer Force,” according to an email seen by Axios. Tien pointed to the large number of migrants along the southern border and sought general support for US Customs and Border Protection as well as help with data entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hd3Ry_0ei11Ior00
Asylum seekers from India, Cuba and Colombia wait next to the US border wall with Mexico, while being processed by the US Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona.Katie McTiernan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

While the White House has not confirmed the influx concerns, spokesperson Vedant Patel told the outlet that “the Administration is doing our due diligence to prepare for potential changes at the border.”

“That is good government in action,” Patel said in a statement. “As always is the case this administration is working every day to provide relief to immigrants, restore order, fairness, and humanity to our immigration system and bring it into the 21st century.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0eZ8_0ei11Ior00
Border officials have used Title 42 to expel migrants without hearing asylum claims more than 1 million times. Katie McTiernan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Additional measures the US could take to combat a potential influx include surging hundreds or thousands of personnel from Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services to the border, as well as medical personnel from HHS.

DHS may also request aircraft from the US Marshals Service to help transfer migrants to other areas along the border, or ask for buses from the federal Bureau of Prisons.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncK1r_0ei11Ior00
Attempted Mexico border crossings spike 6 percent in February

Since the start of the Biden administration, the number of attempted border crossings and arrests have hit record highs. July saw more than 213,000 encounters along the border before the number declined for three consecutive months. Attempted crossings spiked again in November and December, then dropped to around 154,745 in January.

February saw nearly 165,000 encounters — an increase of 6.6 percent over January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it will reassess Title 42 next month to determine whether it should remain in effect.

“As it stands right now — there are no changes: Title 42 is still in effect and anyone attempting to enter the country unlawfully will be subject to border restrictions — including potentially expulsion,” a White House official told Axios.

Comments / 6

shirley powell
2d ago

most of us American citizen can't get a house so why is our president bringing in more? please tell? american citizens first period!

Reply
5
Oliver73
2d ago

The dunce in the White House Bidunce needs to put military on the border with orders to shoot every ILLEGAL invading this country... bullets are cheaper than WELFARE...

Reply
3
Degameth1G
2d ago

they don't care. aren't they still handing out "thank you for letting us in Biden" t-shirts at the border

Reply
3
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
