Jets' Ville Heinola: Recalled on emergency basis

Husso made 22 saves in a 5-4 loss to Columbus on Saturday. The score seemed close, but the Blues never held a lead. And it might have been Husso's worst game of the season, at least in terms of goals allowed. He'd like at least a couple back, all things considered. Husso is 15-5-4 with a 2.34 GAA and .926 save percentage this season, but has allowed four or more goals in three of his last six starts (2-2-2). Husso has already proven he has the mettle to own the net, so consider this a game to forget and move on.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO