Jets' Ville Heinola: Recalled on emergency basis

 2 days ago

Heinola was recalled from AHL Manitoba on an emergency...

Tokarski posts shutout as Sabres rebound with OT win in Calgary

CALGARY - Dustin Tokarski conceded the significance of having family inside Scotiabank Saddledome, a small band of supporters in No. 31 jerseys who made the trek from his hometown Saskatoon. Beyond that, the goaltender deflected any attention regarding his second NHL shutout like it was another of the 24 shots...
Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers (pronounced NIH-koh-las duh-LOHR-ree-AY) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), collected 10 points (5-5=10), 90...
Blues' Ville Husso: Takes loss in shootout

Husso made 43 saves on 45 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Thursday. Husso had his work cut out for him in this one, going down 2-0 through the first 30 minutes before locking down the Penguins through the third period and overtime. Across his last four starts, the 27-year-old has not lost in regulation, taking two wins to go with two losses in overtime.
Ville Heinola
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Emergency recall Thursday

Steeves was recalled under emergency conditions Thursday, per CapFriendly. Steeves will likely serve as extra depth for the Maple Leafs while he's with the big club. Wayne Simmonds (undisclosed) was placed on the non-roster list in a corresponding move.
Hall scores PPG in 3rd period, Bruins beat Jets 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2. Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy also scored for Boston, which has won four of its last five. Charlie Coyle picked up three assists and McAvoy had one. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Bruins, who were without captain Patrice Bergeron (arm) for a second straight game. Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, which had won four of its last five games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots.
Blues' Ville Husso: Most goals allowed this year

Husso made 22 saves in a 5-4 loss to Columbus on Saturday. The score seemed close, but the Blues never held a lead. And it might have been Husso's worst game of the season, at least in terms of goals allowed. He'd like at least a couple back, all things considered. Husso is 15-5-4 with a 2.34 GAA and .926 save percentage this season, but has allowed four or more goals in three of his last six starts (2-2-2). Husso has already proven he has the mettle to own the net, so consider this a game to forget and move on.
Blues' Ville Husso: Starting in Columbus

Husso will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Husso was sharp in his last start Thursday versus Pittsburgh, stopping 43 of 45 shots, but he ultimately came away with an overtime loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Columbus team that's averaging 3.39 goals per game at home this season, 11th in the NHL.
Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves. The Kraken are 10-18-3 at...
Projected Lineup: March 17 vs. Pittsburgh

----- Pavel Buchnevich will return to the lineup Thursday when the Blues host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Buchnevich, who took a high hit from Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson late in the March 8 game, has practiced with the team in each of the last two days and is good to go after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
What To Know About Kodie Curran, Who Bruins Acquired From Ducks

The Boston Bruins on Saturday acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks, sending Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore and a package of draft picks in exchange. As the deal began to gain traction on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, one facet of it slipped under the radar prior to the Bruins’ official announcement: Boston also acquired defenseman Kodie Curran.
Minnesota hosts Chicago after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-20-4, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild's 4-2 win against the Bruins. The Wild have gone 8-8-1 against division opponents. Minnesota is second in the Western...
Jets Should Stay Quiet at 2022 Trade Deadline

According to the oddsmakers, the Winnipeg Jets currently have a nine percent chance of making the playoffs. It’s slim but as Lloyd Christmas said in “Dumb and Dumber” facing nearly similar impossible odds, “so you’re telling me there’s a chance?” The media and fans alike have the Jets being sellers at the trade deadline, but what if they’re not? I’m not saying Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny and Nathan Beaulieu – the team’s three unrestricted free agents (UFA) at season’s end – aren’t going to get traded by Monday, I’m saying there’s maybe an overlooked option where they won’t.
Jets sign goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to a one-year, two-way contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Philippe Desrosiers on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $750,000. Desrosiers, 26, has played four games for the Manitoba Moose this season and is 2-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against...
Montreal and Boston face off in division matchup

Boston Bruins (38-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-36-9, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Montreal in a matchup of Atlantic teams. The Canadiens are 6-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the league. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 17 total goals.
Buffalo Sabres top Flames 1-0 in Overtime

CALGARY, Alberta (WKBW) — After giving up six goals to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night, the Buffalo Sabres answered by shutting out the Calgary Flames. The blue and gold won 1-0 in overtime Friday night. Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski recorded a 24-save shutout. It was the journeyman goaltender's second...
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
St. Louis heads to Columbus for non-conference showdown

St. Louis Blues (34-17-9, second in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-28-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis travels to Columbus for a non-conference matchup. The Blue Jackets are 17-13-3 on their home ice. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led...
