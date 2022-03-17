ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong storing bodies in shipping containers amid Omicron surge: photos

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 2 days ago

The bodies of coronavirus victims in Hong Kong are being stored in refrigerated shipping containers as a deadly Omicron surge pushes morgues past capacity, harrowing photos show.

Photos obtained Wednesday by AFP show workers in full personal protective equipment putting corpses into a refrigerated container at a mortuary in Hong Kong, where more than 4,600 deaths and nearly 1 million infections have been tallied in the past three months.

The rising death toll has pushed local morgues to the brink and exhausted Hong Kong’s supply of coffins. Just 300 remain and those are expected to be depleted by this weekend, AFP reported.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday two more shipments of coffins were expected to arrive from mainland China by sea.

Authorities have been trying to help families retrieve bodies of loved ones without having a death certificate issued by a physician, Lam said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFmgq_0ei11Al300 Workers in protective equipment putting corpses into a refrigerated container at a mortuary in Hong Kong.Bertha Wang/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“We will try to find a way for the family to take the body back so that they can arrange the funeral soon,” Lam said at a press conference. “The crematoriums … have also been working day and night at full capacity.”

The workers in full PPE gear moved bodies covered in black tarps from a truck into rows of shipping containers outside Fu Shan Public Mortuary, photos show.

Researchers in Hong Kong estimate the virus has likely already infected half of its 7.4 million people. Many Chinese citizens have expressed outrage while claiming the rampant spread is due in part to Hong Kong’s poor pandemic response, AFP reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hL03X_0ei11Al300
Hong Kong has recorded 4,600 deaths and nearly 1 million infections in the past three months.Louise Delmotte/Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNgAC_0ei11Al300 The rising death toll has pushed local morgues to the brink and exhausted Hong Kong’s supply of coffins.Louise Delmotte/Getty Images

Government-managed beaches will be closed starting Thursday after photos emerged of maskless Hong Kong residents taking in some rays.

“As we see a surge of people going to beaches, we have taken appropriate measures in order … to reduce the public’s movements to ensure safety,” Lam told reporters.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4GOJ_0ei11Al300 China locks down city of 9 million amid new spike in cases

The new protocol adds to Hong Kong’s pandemic restrictions, including bans on gatherings of more than two. There’s also been talk of a lockdown — like recent ones in mainland China — to test the entire population, but Lam said Wednesday the virus appears have peaked on March 3 before starting a downward trend that leveled off Friday.

“This is an unprecedented situation,” Lam said Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s overburdened health system has spread uncertainty throughout the sprawling city, where most of the death toll has been unvaccinated elderly residents.

“It’s a helpless situation,” single mother Wong Wing-tsang told the Associated Press after spending days trying to get her 10-year-old daughter, who tested positive, to see a doctor. “We can only count on ourselves.”

Another Hong Kong woman said she’s been confused by the mixed messages from government officials on mass testing and a possible lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSMT2_0ei11Al300
Hong Kong has banned gatherings of more than two to combat the surge of COVID-19 cases.Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noxKO_0ei11Al300 Most of Hong Kong’s death toll has been unvaccinated elderly residents.Bertha Wang/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Honestly, I think government policies keep changing all the time and it’s hard for residents to follow,” Alison Hui told the Associated Press. “We don’t know if an announcement is real or not. It really makes us feel very worried.”

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Hong Kong’s COVID outbreak is out of control. Should you worry?

Hong Kong has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the developed world right now. Details: Hong Kong is in the midst of an omicron variant outbreak, which has crippled hospitals and shut down restaurants and businesses throughout the city. Per The New York Times, anxiety has grown among people in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday urged Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand over COVID-19 cases. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three destinations. In total, the CDC urges...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping Containers#Hong Kong Residents#The Surge#Omicron#Afp#Ppe
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
natureworldnews.com

Powerful 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Trail of Destruction in Indonesia, Intensity Felt by Other Countries

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Friday morning, killing seven people and injuring at least 85. In neighboring countries such as Malaysia and Singapore tremors were felt, and neighboring cities in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia and Pekanbaru, Riau, shook violently. At least four people, including two...
ENVIRONMENT
