Government ‘unleashing chaos’ with Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Government is “unleashing chaos” through its Homes for Ukraine scheme and refugees could die before they are matched with a sponsor and can safely reach the UK, a charity has warned.

The scheme is a “smokescreen” and distraction from what really needs to happen, which is remove the visa requirement for Ukrainians like other European countries have done, said Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing.

More than 122,000 Britons have registered their interest in taking in Ukrainians, and those who have found someone to sponsor will be able to apply from Friday.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The scheme aims to match refugees with individuals, charities and other organisations who can provide accommodation for at least six months, enabling Ukrainians without family ties in the UK to enter the country.

But Ms Quresh said the Government had put NGOs in an “invidious” position and foistered the scheme on them without prior consultation.

She only expects a “trickle” of refugees to arrive through the scheme because they will have to find people to become sponsors while abroad before they can apply, and then make their own way to the UK.

She said it could take “months and months of processing” to safely match people to appropriate homes.

She told the PA news agency: “The people that need to come here, their life depends on being able to get into this country using the current route, and that’s what’s worrying us more than more than anything.

“Are some of the people going to be alive by the time the process has been gone through?

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“They should be letting people in now, but the Government is doing to refugees what they’ve done to the Syrians and to Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust, and what they’re doing is to reduce to an absolute minimum the number of refugees making their way to the UK in the midst of the worst refugee crisis since World War Two.”

Positive Action Housing runs Room for Refugees, the UK’s longest running refugee hosting programme which has been in place since 2002.

Ms Qureshi said the charity is receiving around 40 calls and up to 150 emails an hour from Brits wanting to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees.

Almost 70 Ukrainian refugee families have registered with the charity, including 60 children and several heavily pregnant women currently in Ukraine, France, Poland, Belgium, Germany.

The team will be working through the night to match them with vetted people who have registered as potential sponsors, and to support them while they apply for visas from Friday.

Ms Qureshi also questioned how many people who have expressed an interest via the Government’s website will have to withdraw because they later realise they do not have “the physical or mental room”.

She said: “We do not have half a hosting program in place.

“All they’ve got is expressions of interest – they have not identified individuals to match them up…. this is an illusion of people helping because they’re distracting from the fact that they haven’t lifted visa restrictions.”

It comes as the Government was urged to set up an emergency airlift for Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the UK Government should provide free flights to the UK, as well as coaches to take people from border crossing points to the airport.

Writing to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, he also called for welcome centres to be opened for refugees arriving in Britain.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (PA) (PA Media)

The public has been praised for its “hugely generous response” after the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal reached £200 million – two weeks after launching.

This equates to around £3 for every person in the UK, the DEC said.

We are concerned the scheme could be too slow and complex to help some of the most vulnerable

The Refugee Council said it has several concerns about the scheme, specifically around red tape, safeguarding and resourcing.

Andy Hewett, head of advocacy, said it is concerned the scheme could be “too slow and complex” to help the most vulnerable, and said it favours those who already have a contact in the UK, who may not necessarily be the most at risk.

Under the separate Ukraine family scheme, 6,100 visas have been issued as of 4pm on Wednesday, the Home Office said.

Some 25,000 applications have been submitted.

newschain

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit. In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.
Liz Truss
Ed Davey
Priti Patel
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
France
Poland
Belgium
Germany
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
The Independent

UK accused of being ‘heartless’ after offer to take in Ukrainian refugees ‘falls well short of what is needed’

Ministers have been accused of being “heartless and mean-spirited” after it emerged that a new humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees amounts to only small adjustments to visa rules which will benefit only certain family members of British citizens.Home secretary Priti Patel told MPs on Monday that the government had introduced a “bespoke humanitarian route” for people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, saying it would allow an additional 100,000 Ukrainians to seek sanctuary in the UK.However, it later emerged that this does not go beyond the easing of rules for a limited pool of family members of UK residents, which...
