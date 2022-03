Albany NY, United States: The world market for surgical tables is dominated by already established international market vendors whilst local market participants jostle to make a positive impact on the said industry. Together with the development of advanced and premium quality electro-hydraulic operating tables, electric surgical tables, and operating tables and by offering end-to-end service, these international market players have fortified their foothold in the world market for surgical tables. Whilst on the other hand, numerous local market participants are finding it extremely difficult to meet up with the standard of the technology, features, and quality that is used in the surgical tables that are being developed by the international market vendors. The global surgical tables market is projected to be extremely fragmented due to the presence of disbanded opportunity that exists across the globe, discovers Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest market intelligence report.

