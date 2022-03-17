ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals Court Upholds Decision for Mylan Generic of Biogen MS Drug

Cover picture for the articleA decision made this week by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit delivered a blow to Biogen, denying a second look into the patent dispute filed against Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This ruling upholds an appeal filed in 2021, in which Biogen argued the validity of its Multiple Sclerosis...

