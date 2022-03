A schoolgirl and her parents have been shot dead in Kyiv by Russian "sabotage and reconnaissance troops", the city's deputy mayor has said in a Facebook post. The girl has been named as Polina, a 4th grade student in her final year of primary school in the Ukrainian capital. Her age has not been announced, though children in that year group in Ukraine are aged either nine or 10.

