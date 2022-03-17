ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

This week is about prayer and gumbo

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475zjK_0ei0zjZG00
Bo Wagner Faith Focused

Each week I have both a question and a prayer concerning this column — “What should I write about?” As far as I am concerned, the opportunity I am so graciously afforded here, both by God and man, is a precious gift and a sacred responsibility. That is why I both pray to my heavenly Father and ask myself that question. Sometimes (and no doubt the fault is mine, not God’s), the answer is frustratingly hard to come by.

And then there are times like this morning.

As I pulled back into the driveway from teaching my first-period high school Bible class, I saw my son’s truck hooked to his trailer. He is, among other things, an exceptionally hard worker. He has a full-time job in maintenance at a local plant and, in his spare time, does both stump grinding and lawn cutting.

When I walked in the door, he and my youngest daughter were in the dining room talking. I asked, and sure enough, he was getting ready to go mow some lawns. So, as I always do when one of my kids is going somewhere, I put my arm around him and prayed for him. I prayed that God would give him safety, success, and a good day. I also prayed that above all else, God would keep him from evil and help him to do right at all times.

When I finished praying, my daughter was smiling a wry smile. “What?” I asked. “I will let you feel good about your prayer,” she said teasingly, “but mine counts more since mine was first.”

My daughter, not knowing if I would be home in time to pray with her brother before she left, had already prayed for him. Both she and my other daughter are very good at that. If Dana and I are going somewhere, one or both of them will almost invariably say, “You ain’t going nowhere till I ‘speak Jesus’ over you.” And then they will pray over us, the kids for the parents.

As you may have gathered, praying with, for, and over each other is pretty big in the Wagner household. But what pleases me the most is that Dana and I have not “instructed them” to do this. We have simply modeled it, and they, on their own, have applied it. It would never have even occurred to me (I say to my shame) to teach my kids, “If we are not here, be sure to pray over each other before any of you leave.” And yet, because we have always prayed over them, they are now praying over us and over each other.

Gumbo. Gumbo is an interesting thing. I daresay that many people have never had it, and many people would be hesitant to even try it because it is not normal fare in most of the country. But my wife makes it, and we love it. But she did not make it before she met me. My grandmother, who hailed from Louisiana, always made it for us. When Dana and I met, and she got to know my family, she got to know gumbo. And with her wise foresight, knowing that my grandmother would not be around forever, she finally got my grandmother to write the recipe down for her. My grandmother has been dead for many years now, but her recipe still lives on, and a new generation is learning to love it.

I have not changed subjects.

Passing down a love for the things that matter is all about modeling. My grandmother did not talk about gumbo recipes; my grandmother made gumbo. Dana and I have not lectured on prayer; we have prayed. We have gathered five Wagners together each night for years and prayed before bed. We have prayed for our children every day before they ever went to school or work. We have stopped at random times during the day, any time any big thing has come up, and we have prayed over it. We have prayed over every meal, not some formulaic, memorized and rehashed words, but genuine thanks over what God has provided for us.

We have cried together in our prayers. We have even laughed together, often hysterically, during our prayers. I am glad that God has a sense of humor because sometimes things are just funny, even during prayer time.

And now we get phone calls from our kids during the day, or even in the night when any of them are working third, asking us to pray with them for a few minutes if anything is bothering them or not going very well.

And they are praying over each other in our absence, which means that when Dana and I are dead and gone, they will likely still be praying for and with and over each other.

We prayed over them when they came into this world. I suspect they will be praying over us as we leave this world.

A praying family does not happen by portraying prayer as a grim duty in which all of us must engage if we are to placate an angry, frowning God; a praying family happens by loving the God you are praying to, loving praying to Him, and loving the people you are praying with and for. It happens when prayer is as natural a thing as breathing in your home.

Some days figuring out what to write about is pretty easy.

Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

God’s people are never alone

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. There is loneliness nurtured by being alone. One may well be alone among a multitude of people or only two. Never being alone is a truth most overlook in their separation from others by distance, emotions, opinions or alliances.
RELIGION
Bladen Journal

Pray for God’s Will to be done

Who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy Name. On Earth, as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the Kingdom,...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Praise 93.3

Call Him In Prayer

After all these years, I still do not fully understand prayer. It's something of a mystery to me. But one real thing I know: When we are in desperate need, prayer springs naturally from our mouths and from the deepest level of our hearts. When we are scared out of our wits, when we are pushed beyond our limits, when we are pulled out of our comfort zones, when our well-being is challenged and endangered, we reflexively and involuntarily resort to prayer. "Help, Lord!" is our natural cry.
RELIGION
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
KIDS
iheart.com

The Body Part You Wash In The Shower Says A Lot About You!

Whenever you meet someone new you should take a shower with them immediately! A new study says that you can learn a lot about someone based on what they wash in the shower first! The Jubal Show discuss that body parts they wash first and what that means before opening up the line for The Jubal Show Army!
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
UV Cavalier Daily

I’m in love with you

I think I have fallen in love. I must profess that I’ve fallen hopelessly, head-over-heels in love with essences of everything I’ve encountered in my life. I know I’ll be met with skepticism at these bold assertions. After all, isn’t love supposed to be a serious thing? Weren’t we taught that we should protect our choice to love, that we should tuck it away like that expensive bottle of champagne that’s only reserved for special occasions? We’ve made proclaiming our love a big deal!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

7 Things to do in a marriage to make it last!

Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gumbo#Food Drink
Record-Journal

OPINION: A prayerful egg

With Easter around the corner, Paas Easter egg decorating kits are already flooding the aisles of local supermarkets and drug stores. Every year, more than 16 million kits are sold in the United States. Paas egg dye was invented by William Townley, a New Jersey druggist who in the late 1800s, came up with a recipe for dye tablets in five cheerful colors. He named his company Paas after “Passen,” the word that the neighboring Pennsylvania Dutch used for Easter.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Gumbo Gladiators

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to Volunteers for Youth Justice’s Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators for hosting First Cup with First News this morning. For 35 years VYJ’s mission has been to provide a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis. Gumbo Gladiators is their annual fundraiser...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bladen Journal

Those fingerprints are yours alone

A few days after conception, fingerprints begin to form on a baby. Take a second, look at your fingertips. Those prints you see are yours. There is not another print like it in the world, nor has there ever been another like it in the history of mankind. God assigned that marker, as well as His genetics to succeed in this world. He has a plan for you, but you must listen, watch, and surrender to His plan, not your own.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107.3 KFFM

Best Places to Get a Quinceanera Dress in Yakima

Quinceaneras are a truly special time in a girl's life and nothing makes that moment of turning 15 years old more magical than to have a beautiful gown to wear to the party. Parents often save up for a long time to get enough money to pay for that big quinceanera, from the food, to the DJ, venue, drinks, decorations, and of course, the Quince dress!
YAKIMA, WA
Bladen Journal

What do you do when the wrecker breaks down?

I suppose most folks would not have taken such acute notice of it, but my differently wired brain could not avoid fixating on it. It was just an hour ago as I write this on a lovely Sunday afternoon. I was heading back to the church right after lunch to do a bit of counseling, and as I passed a Dollar General right below the church, I saw a wrecker on the side of the road. Mind you, a wrecker on the side of the road is not an uncommon sight in this or any other area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy