ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jesy Nelson reveals heartbreak after death of beloved grandmother

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesy Nelson is heartbroken after the death of her grandmother. The former Little Mix star revealed on Thursday (03.17.22) that her beloved ‘Nanny Ginge’ has died as she shared some sweet throwback pictures and videos on social media. Paying tribute to her grandma on Instagram, she wrote:...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jesy Nelson 'turns down appearance on Kate Garraway's Life Stories as she's too busy focusing on new music and appearance on ITV show may have been a step backwards’

Jesy Nelson reportedly turned down an offer to appear on Kate Garraway's Life Stories as the interview may have been 'a step backwards' for her. The singer, 30, has been teasing fans with new music following the release of her debut solo single Boyz last year - which was released a year after she had departed from her former group Little Mix.
THEATER & DANCE
heatworld

Should Jesy Nelson run scared of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s tell-all?

As if seven-month-old twins weren’t enough to be getting on with, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has got her businesswoman hat on and is reportedly in talks to sign a seven-figure book deal. The 30 year old – who recently signed a solo deal with Warner Records – is said to be...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Miley Cyrus’ New Boyfriend Maxx Morando ‘Is Just Her Type’: Inside Their ‘Low-Key’ Romance 

He’s one in a million! Miley Cyrus is so smitten with her new boyfriend, Maxx Morando, that she “already calls him her soulmate,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Miley has finally found love again with Maxx,” the source adds. “After taking some time out to focus on her music and find inner peace, she feels [she’s] in a good place to be in a relationship and is really into him.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Pattison
Person
Jade Thirlwall
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
The US Sun

When is Sharna Burgess’ baby due?

IN FEBRUARY of 2022, Sharna Burgess announced she and actor Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together. Green is already the father of four children from previous relationships. When is Sharna Burgess' baby due?. On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Sharna Burgess shared an image of her baby bump...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Heartbreak#Much Love#Little Mix
Hello Magazine

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie rocks princess wedding dress in beachside photos

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd has confirmed she has married her partner Austen Rydell in a series of beachside wedding photos. The 29-year-old actress and her fiance tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend, and she shared the first pictures of their special day on Instagram. The photos show the Scream Queens star looking like a real-life princess in a tulle Rodarte gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and an embellished skirt as she shared a kiss with her new husband.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Da Brat Marries Judy Dupart With Fairy-Tale Wedding

The 47-year-old rapper and 40-year-old Jesseca "Judy" Dupart tied the knot at Horse Mansion in Georgia on Tuesday in a fairy-tale wedding, complete with a horse and carriage. One hundred guests were in attendance for the event, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Both Da Brat and Dupart...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Fans Debate About Porsha Williams & Kandi Burruss over ‘Kandi & the Gang’ Ratings

Kandi Burruss started a reality show about the OLG brand. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has opened up plenty about her life on the show. And she’s never shied away from controversial moments. In fact, Kandi was open about her romance with Todd Tucker. This is the case even though it was hurtful to see Todd clash with Mama Joyce. Mama Joyce wasn’t convinced that Todd was with Kandi for honest reasons. In fact, she thought Todd was using Kandi for her wealth. Plus, she questioned if he was even faithful. She told Kandi that she heard that Todd was messing around with Kandi’s friend Carmon Cambrice. So while the cameras were rolling, Mama Joyce hurled a shoe in Carmon’s direction. Both Todd and Carmon denied the accusations.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
93.9 WKYS

Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’

Kandi Burruss is getting us all ready for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and according to the reality star, the new season is “fire.”. In a sit down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the television personality rocked a beautiful curve-hugging lime green dress and opened up about what it was like filming this season with a new set of Housewives, confirming that this season will be just as crazy as ones from the past. “Oh, I think it’s fire. It’s fire,” she said. “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover

Look out, Miami! There’s a new set of chompers in town. The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein just revealed her latest update, and this time, she got 24 brand new pearly whites thanks to celebrity aesthetic dentist extraordinaire, Dr. Michael Apa. Lisa previously revealed that she’s through with getting filler in her face, but […] The post Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gogglebox: Heartbreak for one family as they announce devastating death

Some sad news for Gogglebox fans. The Malone family have taken to social media to announce the death of one of their beloved rottweilers. They shared a snapshot on their official Instagram showing Tom Sr. kissing their dog Lucy gently on the head and wrote: "Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy. She fought right to the end to stay with us.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy