Jesy Nelson reveals heartbreak after death of beloved grandmother

Kandi Burruss is getting us all ready for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and according to the reality star, the new season is “fire.”. In a sit down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the television personality rocked a beautiful curve-hugging lime green dress and opened up about what it was like filming this season with a new set of Housewives, confirming that this season will be just as crazy as ones from the past. “Oh, I think it’s fire. It’s fire,” she said. “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO