This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO