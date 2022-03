TikTok is under fire from a panel of state attorneys general who want to determine if the popular social media platform has negative impacts on young people’s physical and mental health. In its six years of existence, the short-form video sharing service has grown to 80 million U.S. users with a full 25% between the ages of 10 and 19 years, according to statistics compiled by Statista. The average TikTok user spends over 25 hours each month on the app, a number that far outstrips time spent on other social media platforms. Beyond its ability to hold a user’s attention, critics and experts argue that the platform may be doing long-term harm to kids’ mental health. Such claims are now under formal investigation.

