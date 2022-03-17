Book Review: Warp Speed – One of the Most Successful Private-Public Partnerships

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’, according to which, the global pigmentation disorders treatment market was valued at US$ 5,225.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 9,268.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The report suggests that augmented adoption of laser and phototherapy in pigmentation disorders treatment; decrease in social taboos regarding pigmentation, thereby boosting treatment for such disorders; increase in prevalence of pigmentation-related disorders; rise in awareness about skin rejuvenation; and improvement in lifestyle and disposable income of people are likely to drive the pigmentation disorders treatment market from 2018 to 2026.
