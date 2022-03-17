ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Review: Warp Speed – One of the Most Successful Private-Public Partnerships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarp Speed is an inspiring, must-read, behind-the-scenes look at what may be the most successful public-private partnership in recent times. There are lessons to be learned here, and the book is a page-turner even if you’re not a scientist, policy wonk, or, for that matter, a Trump supporter....

Behind the Scenes at Operation Warp Speed with Paul Mango

On New Year’s Eve 2019, I first read about a new SARS-like virus in China. About a week later, I was in San Francisco covering JP Morgan Week and asked a few reporters in the Biotech Showcase press room if they had heard of it. None had. Across the...
