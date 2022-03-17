Alexion Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Ultomiris for $775M

The global digital therapeutic devices market is divided among a large number of players that features stiff competition, notes a fresh market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Going ahead, the competitive scenario is likely to intensify as more and more medical device companies make a foray into this market with their technological expertise. However, some of the companies hold a strong foothold than the rest in the global digital therapeutics devices market, namely Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc Inc., Noom Inc., Propeller Health, Canary Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Glooko Inc., Claritas MindSciences, Nanobiosys Inc., Jintronix Inc., Zest Health LLC, HealthMine Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Digital Therapeutics, Omada Health Inc., Livongo Health, Ginger.io, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Mango Health, Twine Health Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Meru Health Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., and Blue Mesa.

