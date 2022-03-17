ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexion Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Ultomiris for $775M

Cover picture for the articleAlexion has agreed to resolve all patent disputes with Chugai Pharmaceutical regarding the prescription drug Ultomiris (ravulizumab) by signing a settlement agreement that will involve a one-time payment of $775 million. Under the terms of the deal, Alexion, AstraZeneca's rare disease arm, will pay Chugai $775 million in the...

