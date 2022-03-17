ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Aljamain Sterling reacts to reports that Petr Yan’s team was denied visas for UFC 273: “Praying the Dana White has a back up incase Chetr tries to back out for the 2nd time”

By Harry Kettle
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has reacted to reports that Petr Yan’s team have seen their visa requests denied. Next month at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will look to finally settle the score in their rivalry when they meet for the UFC bantamweight title. Their encounter will serve...

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Insane Knockout At UFC London Is Going Viral

An insane knockout is going viral at UFC London on Saturday. Molly McCann (12-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) used a spinning elbow to defeat Luana Carolina (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) by knockout on Saturday afternoon. The insane move is being called the “knockout of the year” on social media as we...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC star Brian Ortega shares video of corrupt cops in Mexico: “They took my license so I won’t be able to get back home”

UFC star Brian Ortega has shared footage of police officers refusing to let him leave after he didn’t give them money. In the last few years Brian Ortega may not have been as active as he would’ve liked, but he’s still been able to establish himself as one of the best featherweights in the game today. After taking a few years off following his defeat to Max Holloway, he came back and put on a fantastic display to defeat The Korean Zombie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

Yancy Medeiros News

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Lando Vannata beat Yancy Medeiros with a unanimous decision Saturday to open up the main card at UFC on ESPN+ 25 in Rio Rancho, N.M. On paper, UFC on ESPN+ 25’s main-card opener between Yancy Medeiros and Lando Vannata seemed to be one of Saturday night’s best fights. The lightweight duo have the ability to put together “Fight of the Night” caliber brawls on any given evening.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington says Dustin Poirier must fight him in order to keep his dignity: “Why is he trying to pick on the guy in the corner that has a lisp?”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has explained why Dustin Poirier needs to accept a fight against him instead of pursuing Nate Diaz. Back at UFC 272, Colby Covington saw off the challenge of Jorge Masvidal with a decision win over his former friend and training partner. Immediately after his hand was raised, “Chaos” proceeded to call out another famous name from American Top Team – Dustin Poirier.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Dana White
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington claims he beat Kamaru Usman twice, interested in fighting Israel Adesanya: “He can’t stop my wrestling”

Colby Covington believes he beat Kamaru Usman twice and thus has expressed interested in fighting ‘cardio kickboxer’ Israel Adesanya. Covington is coming off a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and after the event, Chael Sonnen said he thought ‘Chaos’ vs. Adesanya made sense. For Covington, he says he would take that fight as he knows ‘The Last Stylebender’ doesn’t have many options. It’s also a scrap that makes sense given Covington says he’s 2-0 against Adesanya’s friend in Usman.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Combat#Ufc 273#Octagon#Petryanufc
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington claims he is getting a belt for defeating Jorge Masvidal: “It’s the most prestigious title in the UFC today”

Colby Covington is going to be getting a belt this weekend as a reward for defeating Jorge Masvidal and it’s going to be BIG. At least that’s according to ‘Chaos’. UFC 272 featured Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight main event on March 5th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It was to be Covington (17-3 MMA) defeating Masvidal (35-16 MMA) by unanimous decision with scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Paddy Pimblett Taps Kazula Vargas In Round One – UFC London Results (Highlights)

Paddy Pimblett takes on Kazula Vargas in a lightweight bout at UFC London taking place (Saturday, Mar. 19, 2021) at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. Pimblett attacks the leg. Vargas blitzes in and catches Pimblett. Pimblett ends up on the ground and has Vargas in his guard. Vargas lands a couple of shots but Pimblett gets back to his feet eventually. Vargas continues to look for another takedown and has Pimblett clinched up against the fence. Pimblett gets Vargas down with a hip toss. Pimblett takes his back and eventually sinks in the rear naked choke for the win!
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland claps back at Brendan Allen for “douchebag” comment about Houston shooting incident

Kevin Holland doesn’t seem to be a fan of Brendan Allen’s comments about a Houston shooting. Earlier this week, the UFC welterweight was at a restaurant in Texas when gunfire erupted. Holland, alongside two other men, quickly subdued the man and halted the active shooting. According to reports, the fighter saw two men struggling when he went up behind the shooter and choked him out. He then stayed at the scene until police arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Allen Arnold TKO’s Dan Hooker at UFC London

Tonight’s UFC London event was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Dan Hooker taking on hometown favorite Allen Arnold. Hooker (21-12 MMA) was returning to the featherweight division after dropping three of his last four fights at lightweight. In his most previous effort at UFC 267, ‘The Hangman’ was submitted by Islam Makhachev in less than three minutes.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White talks Francis Ngannou and Greg Hardy, previews UFC London

LONDON - UFC president Dana White is hoping to sit down with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou following his knee surgery. Ngannou suffered a knee injury prior to his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Things between White, the UFC, and Ngannou have been quite contentious since “The Predator” captured the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 almost a year ago. With Ngannou reportedly going under the knife on Friday, White hopes to mend those fences when he returns from this weekend’s UFC London event.
UFC
Extra

Jared Leto Wants to Play Dana White or Conor McGregor in UFC Movie

“WeCrashed” is bringing attention to the rise and fall of WeWork, which was once valued at $47 billion. In the limited series, Jared Leto plays WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, while Anne Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah Neumann. Jared is known for morphing into his roles, so could we see...
UFC
FanSided

UFC London: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall live results and highlights

UFC London: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall live results and highlights. For the first time in almost exactly two years, the UFC will be holding a Fight Night event outside of Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, as the promotion returns to London. It’s the same city the UFC was supposed to be in during the middle of March 2020 prior to the coronavirus pandemic flipping the world on its head.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy