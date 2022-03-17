ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

5 escape Bridge City Center for Youth

KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoods that Fuel the Brain with Nutritionist Jen Avis. Foods that Fuel the Brain with Nutritionist Jen...

www.knoe.com

MyNorthwest

Islamic youth community center in Burien damaged in hit and run

A gathering place for Muslim youth in Burien was rammed by a car Monday. Officials are calling it a hit-and-run incident. No one was hurt. Witnesses say it happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday when a silver car rammed into the prayer space inside the Muslim American Youth Foundation’s community center, then reversed and sped off, leaving extensive damage, and its bumper and hubcap, behind.
BURIEN, WA
WPMI

Baldwin County Dream Center to help troubled youth

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The concept of a "Dream Center" geared to help mentor and guide troubled youth in Baldwin County was paused by the pandemic three years ago. Tonight, that dream is alive. The Dream Center is housed at a shopping center in the heart Foley, but...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
KNOE TV8

Mother responds to video of daughter being dragged by Bastrop Police

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The mother of a Bastrop woman is responding after a viral video showed Bastrop Police Captain Gerald Givens dragging her daughter without pants. “He just dragged her like a dog on a leash,” Monzella Dorsey, Patrice Ukeju’s mother, told KNOE. Ukeju was arrested at...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police still investigating mysterious disappearance of El Dorado woman

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae reminds us of a woman who went missing back in 2020 of El Dorado. For months, authorities searched for 22-year-old Iesha Jackson, but she was never found. However, detectives say this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Jackson was reported […]
EL DORADO, AR
#Ukrainian
MyArkLaMiss

Family of Bastrop woman dragged by Bastrop Police Department Captain reacts to video incident

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Bastrop Police Department arrested 58-year-old Patrice D. Ukeju, of Bastrop. However, someone recorded the arrest that showed Bastrop Police Department Captain Gerald Givens dragging Ukeju on the ground with her pants around her ankles. NBC 10’s Jesse Davis spoke with Ukeju’s family about the arrest. […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bill in Louisiana aims to remove two Confederate state holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State Representative Matthew Willard prefiled a bill on February 28 that would take two days off the list of legal holidays in Louisiana. HB248 would remove “Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day as legal holidays” in the state. As it currently stands in Louisiana, Robert E. Lee Day […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

13 arrested in Louisiana drug investigation, authorities seek 11 more

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Thirteen individuals have been arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after a months-long drug investigation within the parish. APSO said it’s seeking eleven more suspects related to this investigation. The following have been arrested and booked into jail: Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville was charged with distribution of schedule […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Gangs control who eats at Mississippi jail, monitor says

Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
FOX 16 News

LRPD make arrest in W. 65th Street deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man facing a capital murder charge related to a Saturday homicide investigation on West 65th Street. According to investigators, Omarion Williams was wanted after a deadly shooting Saturday just after 1 p.m. that left one person dead. A secondary person, 24-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock, was […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office releases public information video on the Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released a public information video about the Ouachita Correctional Center (OCC). The Ouachita Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Glenn Springfield, wanted to remind and educate people on the importance of the Ouachita Correctional Center and its purpose. To learn more, watch […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Penitentiary Angola Prison Spring Rodeo returns in April

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, tickets are on sale for the annual Angola Spring Rodeo. The state department of corrections reported the return comes after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. According to the department, the Angola Prison Spring Rodeo is back on Saturday […]
ANGOLA, LA

Community Policy