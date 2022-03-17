Kyrie Irving has Never been a Top 10 NBA player I What's Wright

It takes a special kind of player to grab rebounds at a high rate. That player is in the middle of all the action and isn’t afraid of a little bit of physical contact. In today’s game, there are only a few players that remind us of the golden era where centers were the primary players touching the ball on both ends. Back then, guys like Bob Pettit, Bill Russell, and Wes Unseld had a job to do and they knew exactly what needed to be done.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO