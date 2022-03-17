Kyrie Irving has Never been a Top 10 NBA player I What's Wright

Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry have a long history of facing each other in the NBA Finals. After all, the two superstars are counted among some of the best players of our generation. Speaking of LBJ and Curry facing off against one another, the epitome of their rivalry was certainly...
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
Contrary to what many people thought when he entered the NBA as the No. 2 overall pick in 2008 (behind Derrick Rose), Michael Beasley's career didn't turn out as good as he and those around him expected. The player struggled to establish himself as a star in the association, becoming a journeyman instead of a top player.
VETERAN NFL and ESPN reporter John Clayton, who appeared in a famed SportsCenter commercial, has passed away at 67. Clayton's close friend Jeff Muzzy announced the news on Twitter on March 18, 2022, in an emotional statement. It read: "I'm posting a notice of personal friend and hall of fame...
The Rams bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday, signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. That has many fans wondering what this signing means for Odell Beckham Jr. and his future in Los Angeles. Judging by Beckham’s recent tweet, it seems like he’ll enter the 2022 season with an awful...
The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
5x NBA Champion Dennis Rodman was all over social media during the NBA's Top 75 ceremony last month. Weeks later, he is going viral again -- this time for befriending the mother of a random NBA basketball fan. Apparently, the woman approached Rodman and his sleeping dog in a restaurant...
For legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the keys to success were more often mental than physical. The 10-time NCAA champion constructed his famous "Pyramid of Success," omitting traits like shooting and passing for off-court skills, including intentness, poise and friendship. Colin Cowherd took inspiration from Wooden for his analysis of...
NBA legend Larry Bird predicted that LeBron James made his surrounding cast look better during his first stint in Cleveland, and he turned out to be right. When it comes to overall NBA excellence, it’s virtually impossible to beat Larry Bird. Bird remains the only person to win in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, NBA Finals MVP, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.
We hope your brackets are filled, your popcorn is ready and your blood pressure is regulated, because the madness of March is officially underway. And calamity has already ensued. Men's college basketball fans got an early morning St. Patrick's Day treat, as the luck of the Irish ran hot for Notre Dame in its First Four matchup. As the clock struck midnight, the Fighting Irish dropped in a game-winning layup with two seconds left in double-OT to seal an 89-87 victory.
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-26) took on Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-36) in part of the Wednesday NBA slate. It was the Sixers who came out on top with 118-114 being the final score. The 76ers took control of this game early and had built up...
It takes a special kind of player to grab rebounds at a high rate. That player is in the middle of all the action and isn’t afraid of a little bit of physical contact. In today’s game, there are only a few players that remind us of the golden era where centers were the primary players touching the ball on both ends. Back then, guys like Bob Pettit, Bill Russell, and Wes Unseld had a job to do and they knew exactly what needed to be done.
Los Angeles Lakers (30-41, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Cleveland. He's second in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers are 23-12 on their home court. Cleveland is...
The Boston Celtics’ starting five has been a wrecking ball this season, posting an outrageous and league-leading net rating of plus-23.7 over 417 minutes together in 32 appearances. That’s 7.4 points better than the next-best five-man unit in the league with at least 250 minutes of floor time (Minnesota, 16.3).
The Deshaun Watson trade saga is over. After sitting out the 2021 NFL season with the Houston Texans due to a trade request and off-the-field legal issues, Watson has elected to waive his no-trade in order to play for the Cleveland Browns. While multiple teams made proposals to deal for...
Comments / 0