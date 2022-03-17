Heather Rae Young Is 'Recovering' After Vocal Cord Surgery: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Find out more about his son and daughter as well as his future plans with his wife. Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been a mainstay of HGTV for almost a decade. After the real estate investor and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, debuted their show Flip or Flop in 2013, the real estate investors rose to fame for their popular home renovation show. While the couple have continued host the show together for four more years, Christina and Tarek split up in 2018, but they also still share a son and daughter from their marriage. Tarek has since re-married yet another real estate superstar Heather Rae Young, 34, and while it’s not clear if they have plans for kids of their own, it’s clear that Tarek is a family man, and his wife has become a great step-mom to his kids. Find out more about Tarek’s son and daughter here!

