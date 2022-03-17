ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heather Rae Young Is 'Recovering' After Vocal Cord Surgery: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

By Julie Mazziotta
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Rae Young is healing up back at home after undergoing vocal cord surgery. After days of posting from a sunny vacation in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, the Selling Sunset star revealed that she had just gotten home from the hospital. "Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents

Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, are keeping their family close. The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she and El Moussa, 40, are building a home not far from where she grew up. Young shared the news in a video of herself, El Moussa and his two children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack: Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tarek El Moussa’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Plans For Baby With Heather Rae Young

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Find out more about his son and daughter as well as his future plans with his wife. Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been a mainstay of HGTV for almost a decade. After the real estate investor and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, debuted their show Flip or Flop in 2013, the real estate investors rose to fame for their popular home renovation show. While the couple have continued host the show together for four more years, Christina and Tarek split up in 2018, but they also still share a son and daughter from their marriage. Tarek has since re-married yet another real estate superstar Heather Rae Young, 34, and while it’s not clear if they have plans for kids of their own, it’s clear that Tarek is a family man, and his wife has become a great step-mom to his kids. Find out more about Tarek’s son and daughter here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Tarek El Moussa Basks In The Sun With Wife Heather Rae Young While On Vacation In Mexico After The Cancelation Of He & Ex-Wife Christina Haack’s Show 'Flip Or Flop'

Tarek El Moussa has not been taking the cancellation of his hit show too hard. The real estate investor, 40, took some time to lay out and relax in Mexico over the weekend with his wife Heather Rae Young after it was revealed that his years-long renovation show Flip Or Flop — that he starred on alongside ex-wife Christina Haack — was coming to an end after ten years.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim
realitytitbit.com

Surgeons wade into Christina Haack plastic surgery rumors – she's perfect

It’s safe to say Flip or Flop’s main gal, Christina Haack, looks amazing as she approaches the big 40 and, although the reality TV star hasn’t discussed it, some experts claim she has undergone plastic surgery. Let’s take a look at what they’re claiming because, whether she has or she hasn’t, you have to agree Christina looks amazing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Fitness#Vocal Cords#Touch It#Flowers#Instagram#Sellingsunset
Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars

In the last episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, we watched Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow host a glamorous dinner party. This consisted of flowers under glass, copious amounts of champs, and lots of under-the-table couples counseling. All of this in an attempt to show Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryan, excuse me, Rhyne Holliday what a […] The post Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
People

Family Breaks Silence After Billionaire's Son Died in Accident Trying to Save Fiancée: 'Tremendous Loss'

The family of Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez has issued a statement following his death over the weekend. "During a fishing tournament, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez's fiancée fell into the water and he jumped in to save her," the family says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "While she was able to return to the boat safely, Juan Carlos was hit by the propeller and did not survive the injury."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
People

People

234K+
Followers
41K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy