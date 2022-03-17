ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Seymour, 71, shows off her incredible abs whilst working out in a sports bra and leggings during intense pilates session

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She's known for her love of pilates.

And Jane Seymour looked fitter than ever on Wednesday as she showed off her incredible abs in her latest Instagram post.

The actress, 71, looked sensational in a black sports bra and leggings as she shared a picture of herself in the gym using a gyrotonic machine as part of her routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1oVs_0ei0xhjO00
Wow: Jane Seymour looked sensational in a black sports bra and leggings as she shared picture of herself in the gym showing off her incredible abs on her latest Instagram post on Wednesday 

Jane, who is best known for her lead role in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, also went makeup free - showing off he natural beauty.

She wrote alongside the photo: Back at it again with @jeenymiller! No makeup kind of day, only @crepeerase! ✨ ⁣

'Going to start sharing my wellness journey a little more frequently! What’s something you do often for yourself? ⁣ #wellnesswednesdayjs.'

Fresh-faced: She wrote alongside the photo: Back at it again with @jeenymiller!  No makeup kind of day, only @crepeerase! ✨ ⁣ 'Going to start sharing my wellness journey a little more frequently! What’s something you do often for yourself? ⁣ #wellnesswednesdayjs'

The British star who played Solitaire in the 1973 Bond film Live And Let Die looked radiant as she placed her chestnut locks over her shoulders.

It comes as earlier this month, the star swapped her signature tresses for a big platinum wig in a stunning throwback snap as she marked Mardis Gras.

Jane got down with the dress code nailing carnival which she uploaded for her 237,000 Instagram followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvwRX_0ei0xhjO00
Bright: Jane, nailed carnival chic wearing a big platinum wig in a stunning throwback snap which she uploaded to her Instagram account to mark Mardis Gras earlier this month 

She looked amazing in the synthetic hair piece.

Going with the bigger is better mantra, the screen star looked incredible in a green and red floral coat which added to the flamboyant look.

Jane looked radiant in a figure hugging V-neck purple dress which showed off her svelte physique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlyjv_0ei0xhjO00
Different: Jane looked worlds away from her red carpet look (pictured in  February 2022) 

Adding to the glamour, the movie veteran donned several metallic tricolour beaded necklaces which added to the vibrancy of the image.

In yet another animated addition to the look, she wore a stylish high heel necklace which took centre stage among the accessories.

She finished off the portrait with a huge gold bangle with spike design and added a pair of decorated sunglasses while sporting a radiant palette of makeup.

Jane is no stranger to wearing hairpieces, as the she has been having a lot of fun in her latest TV series donning a platinum blonde wig on set.

The movie icon currently stars in the hit show B Positive on CBS as Bette, playing the role of a risiqué resident of a retirement home which premiered in 2020.

The series is about a therapist and newly divorced father with B-positive blood who needs a kidney donor.

Unable to find a donor within his own family, a woman from his past [Jane], offers him one of hers.

The sitcom is based on the real-life story series creator Marco Pennette, who himself received a kidney transplant in 2013.

The Live And Let Die star was amazed at the casting, she told Access: ‘We are all there together and it’s like a master class with the greatest.'

She also explained that the character is a lot of fun to play and that she used a lot of her own wigs from previous roles and events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpmtT_0ei0xhjO00
Wigged out: The iconic actress wore a blonde wig as she posed on the set of her TV series B Positive

Comments / 1

