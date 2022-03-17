United Way Golf Tournament 2022

Register for our United Way Golf Tournament today at

uwgcmgolf.eventbrite.com

Sign up as an item sponsor and have your company logo printed on your choice of event items. We still have the following item sponsorships available for our golf tournament:

-Shirt Sponsor

-Raffle Sponsor

-Golf Towel Sponsor

-Golf Ball Sponsor

-Golf Tee Sponsor

