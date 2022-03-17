ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

United Way Golf Tournament 2022

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOUJd_0ei0xfxw00
Register for our United Way Golf Tournament today at
uwgcmgolf.eventbrite.com
Sign up as an item sponsor and have your company logo printed on your choice of event items. We still have the following item sponsorships available for our golf tournament:
-Shirt Sponsor
-Raffle Sponsor
-Golf Towel Sponsor
-Golf Ball Sponsor
-Golf Tee Sponsor

United Way Galveston County Mainland (UWGCM) is a local, volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that brings together the 12 mainland communities of Galveston County to address the critical issues of HEALTH, EDUCATION and FINANCIAL STABILITY.
​Our 30 Partner Agencies provide programs that make positive, long-lasting impacts to the people who live and work in Galveston County

