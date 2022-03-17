United Way Golf Tournament 2022
Register for our United Way Golf Tournament today at
uwgcmgolf.eventbrite.com
Sign up as an item sponsor and have your company logo printed on your choice of event items. We still have the following item sponsorships available for our golf tournament:
-Shirt Sponsor
-Raffle Sponsor
-Golf Towel Sponsor
-Golf Ball Sponsor
-Golf Tee Sponsor
United Way Galveston County Mainland (UWGCM) is a local, volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that brings together the 12 mainland communities of Galveston County to address the critical issues of HEALTH, EDUCATION and FINANCIAL STABILITY.
Our 30 Partner Agencies provide programs that make positive, long-lasting impacts to the people who live and work in Galveston County
