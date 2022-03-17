ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Four of five juveniles captured after escape from OJJ center in Bridge City

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0ei0xe5D00

Four of the five juveniles the escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana have been taken into custody along with two adults.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that on March 17, 2022 at approximately 4:20 AM, five juveniles escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth located in Bridge City, Louisiana.

The escaped juveniles allegedly stole a truck from Jefferson Parish at approximately 10:05 a.m. The truck was later seen in the Carencro area heading towards Opelousas.

At 11:30 am, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call of a flipped vehicle near the 100 block of Richard Road in the Opelousas area. It was reported several subjects were seen running from the crash site.

The subjects ran into the city limits of Opelousas.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol and Opelousas Police Department and the Office of Juvenile Justice captured 32-year-old Keenan Grice, along with 18-year-old Bryson Lemelle and four juveniles.

The two adults were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. The four juveniles were released into the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

At this time, the whereabouts of the fifth juvenile is unknown.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and could earn up to 2,500 cash reward. Dial **TIPS on your mobile phone or download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to say it here and submit your anonymous tips.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Bridge City, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Bridge City, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Center#City Limits#Juveniles#Ojj#Jefferson Parish#Stlandrycrimestoppers Com
KATC News

Deputy helps several people escape apartment fire in Scott

A deputy helped several people escape an apartment fire in Scott on Friday. Scott Fire Department was dispatched at 2:40 pm to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Marigny Circle. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a four-plex apartment with heavy fire and smoke emitting from the roof of one of the units, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier Firefighters made entry into the structure and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
SCOTT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATC News

UPDATE: FBI and US Marshals helping in Goodie case

UPDATE: The FBI and US Marshals Service are helping in the case of a missing Scott woman. The Scott Police Department announced that they have has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Marshals Service in reference to the missing person case involving Ella Goodie and the person of interest, Brandon Francisco.
SCOTT, LA
KATC News

Four people shot in three separate shootings Tuesday night

Lafayette Police worked three separate shootings Tuesday night, in which four people were wounded. The first happened around 7:42 pm, when officers were called to the 600 block of Pershing Street. The victim received one gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police he was shot by two unknown males.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy