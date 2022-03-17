Four of five juveniles captured after escape from OJJ center in Bridge City

Four of the five juveniles the escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana have been taken into custody along with two adults.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that on March 17, 2022 at approximately 4:20 AM, five juveniles escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth located in Bridge City, Louisiana.

The escaped juveniles allegedly stole a truck from Jefferson Parish at approximately 10:05 a.m. The truck was later seen in the Carencro area heading towards Opelousas.

At 11:30 am, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call of a flipped vehicle near the 100 block of Richard Road in the Opelousas area. It was reported several subjects were seen running from the crash site.

The subjects ran into the city limits of Opelousas.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol and Opelousas Police Department and the Office of Juvenile Justice captured 32-year-old Keenan Grice, along with 18-year-old Bryson Lemelle and four juveniles.

The two adults were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. The four juveniles were released into the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

At this time, the whereabouts of the fifth juvenile is unknown.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

