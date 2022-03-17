The 33-year long search for Cynthia Rodgers' killer may finally be over.

Prince George’s County Police on Thursday announced murder charges against 64-year-old James Clinton Cole.

Rodgers was just 27-years-old when her body was found in a wooded area off Surrey Square Lane Service Road in Forestville.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, determining that she'd been strangled and sexually assaulted while suffering blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

On January 24, just three days before the 33-year anniversary of when Rodgers was found, detectives had evidence in the case retested.

Thanks to DNA technology advancements, results came back to a profile that positively matched Cole.

Turns out, Cole is already serving a lifetime prison sentence for an unrelated 2009 rape conviction in Charles County.

It's not believed he and Rodgers knew each other.