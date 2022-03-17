ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Shoppers Want Their Online and In-Store Experiences to be in Sync

Not too long ago, it was commonly thought that people shopping for a car would browse on a mobile device but buy in-store or on a desktop computer. After all, the thinking went, who would make a $30,000 purchase on a phone?. More recently, however, there’s been a massive...

Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
pymnts

Today in Retail: Discount Stores Become More Popular as Inflation Rises; UK Modernizes ‘Basket of Goods’ to Reflect Consumption Habits

Today in retail, SoftBank sells $1 billion in shares of eCommerce platform Coupang while brand aggregator Flummox raises $12.9 million to invest in its portfolio. Plus, Walmart invites innovators to apply for its ninth annual Open Call event, Amazon’s share of eCommerce hits an all-time high and adidas joins TrusTrace Material Traceability & Compliance.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Phone Arena

If you have this antivirus app, delete it immediately

Last week, we told you about a malicious barcode scanner app you needed to delete. This week, there is another app on the Google Play Store that we urge you to uninstall if you have it (or not download at all if you don't). The app is called "Antivirus, Super Cleaner," and the reason, ironically enough, is that this antivirus app will affect your phone with a new-gen Android banking Trojan virus called "SharkBot" (via Android Police).
The Independent

Record 69% of debit card transactions in December were contactless

Nearly seven in 10 debit card transactions in December were contactless, as the proportion of “tap and go” payments hit record levels, according to a trade association.UK Finance said the proportion of card payments that were contactless continued to increase in December 2021 and reached the highest recorded level, accounting for 69% of debit card transactions and 56% of credit card transactions.The average amount spent by contactless card increased by 29% per transaction after a hike in the contactless spending limit from £45 to £100 last October.Contactless payments accounted for 56 per cent of all credit card and 69 per...
BGR.com

Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 Android users have installed a malicious application containing the banking app malware. The threat actors behind the malware are reportedly targeting users of 56 different banks in Europe.
TechCrunch

Data-stealing app found in Google Play downloaded thousands of times

The TeaBot banking trojan, also known as Anatsa and Toddler, was first observed in May 2021 targeting European banks by stealing two-factor authentication codes sent by text message. A new report from Cleafy, an online fraud management and prevention solution, now says the malware has evolved to include distribution via a second-stage malicious payload, and is now targeting users in Russia, Hong Kong and the United States.
The New Yorker

What Google Search Isn’t Showing You

When I recently Googled “best toaster” on my phone, thinking about replacing the appliance in my apartment kitchen, the search immediately yielded a carrousel of images of products from various high-design brands: Balmuda, Hay, Smeg. (Guilty: I had definitely searched for the Japanese Balmuda’s steam-enabled toasters before.) Lower down on the results page were ads for online retailers such as Amazon and Wayfair, then another carrousel of “Popular Toasters” with user-review metrics, then a list of suggested queries under the heading “People also ask.” (“Is it worth buying an expensive toaster?” “You can’t gain much beyond the $100 models,” an answer pulled from CNET reads.) Swiping down further, I reached aggregated listicles clearly designed to exploit Google’s search algorithm and profit from affiliate marketing: toaster tips from Good Housekeeping, the “4 best toaster ovens of 2022” from Wirecutter. Further down still was a map of toasters that could be purchased in physical proximity to my apartment. I felt lost among the suggestions, awash in information and yet compelled by none of it.
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
Indy100

The 10 best online plus size clothing stores

Shopping for clothes online can be a crapshoot. Without the ability to try something on, it’s hard to know how it will fit and make you feel about yourself, and plus size shoppers have limited options, making for a more difficult time. Despite the average American woman falling somewhere between and 14 and 16 in standard American sizing, companies often don’t accommodate for those buyers and thus narrow the market for where to look when seeking out hip, stylish looks in a size 12 and up. We asked several plus size influencers, writers, and real shoppers to sound off about...
pymnts

Walmart Will Hire 50K in the US

Walmart announced Wednesday (March 16) plans to hire more than 50,000 U.S. workers in the first quarter of this year to strengthen its stores and fulfillment centers. According to an announcement on the company website, the giant retailer said the new workers would take on roles Walmart stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities.
CNET

9 Venmo Settings You Should Change Right Now to Protect Your Privacy

Tens of millions of people use mobile payment apps like PayPal's Venmo and Square's Cash App to transfer money directly from their bank accounts to friends, family and merchants. While these platforms offer convenience, they also bring security risks, due in part to their combination of finance and social media. Users can also be targets for hackers looking to drain financial accounts.
pymnts

Duluth Trading eCommerce Slips as Shoppers Return to Stores

Customers returned to brick-and-mortar Duluth Trading Company stores in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, but women had a harder time finding some of the casual apparel and accessories than in the past, especially in the three-month period ending Jan. 30, 2022, according to a Thursday (March 10) press release.
beckershospitalreview.com

Allscripts expands online application store

Allscripts relaunched its online application store to showcase more certified apps and devices available to its clients. The rebranded platform will allow for all active developers, who have an app or device that has been built and certified through the Allscripts Developer Program, to feature their apps via the new Allscripts App Expo.
