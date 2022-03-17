ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocado Retail Sees Sales Downtick as Consumers Return to Pre-COVID Habits

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Consumer demand for digital convenience may be continuing to rise, but eGrocery channels are nonetheless far from a sure bet. Ocado Retail, the joint venture between Hatfield, United Kingdom-based grocery technology firm Ocado Group and London-based retailer Marks & Spencer, has been seeing its performance flag in recent months....

