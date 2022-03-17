Ocado Retail Sees Sales Downtick as Consumers Return to Pre-COVID Habits

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

SHOPPING ・ 25 DAYS AGO