ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grading every move in the Jacksonville Jaguars' massive free-agency haul

By Laurie Fitzpatrick
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSygK_0ei0xQfv00

Every year, there is always a team that goes all-in when free agency opens up. Last year, it was the New England Patriots; and this year, it has been the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With one of the highest caps in the NFL and a new coaching staff in town, general manager Trent Baalke, and head coach Doug Pederson decided to splurge. Over these two days, the Jaguars have seven new players on their roster and spent $259.5 million, with $155.25 guaranteed per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

Some of the big contracts were a bit questionable but that is nothing new for the Jaguars when they actually decide to go all-in in free agency. They filled some necessary needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Let’s go over each player and the grades weighing their contract and potential contribution.

CB Darious Williams: A+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kb5Id_0ei0xQfv00
(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Just when we all thought that Jaguars were done signing free agents, they landed cornerback Darious Williams. Striking this deal was by far the best bang for their buck, a three-year deal worth $39M and $18M guaranteed.

Williams played 14 games with 13 starts during the 2021 regular season and started all four playoff games for the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Jaguars often lined up in zone defenses last year and got killed by quick slot receivers up the seam. So, if they decide on man-match this year they now have the personnel to do so.

Expect Williams to line up across from the fastest receiver on the field, whether that is in the slot, or on the outside.

Every team that expects to compete at a high-level needs three corners and they never really had this threat since 2017, when they had AJ Bouye, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin.

OG Brandon Scherff: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cyyu_0ei0xQfv00
(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

After playing on back-to-back franchise tags with the Washington Commanders, Brandon Scherff is now going to be earning $33 million guaranteed in the first two years of his contract with the Jaguars. When healthy, Scherff is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. That is why he was one of the three top offensive linemen taken within the first two hours of free agency.

Scherff is a proven right guard who can produce in both zone and power run schemes.

He can get off blocks quickly putting him in open space at the second level for his ball carrier. Scherff is known to be somewhat disrespectful in pass protection. He picks up stunts effortlessly and will finish a block with a pancake even when the play is well up-field. He is a nasty guard who will bring a lot of respect to the Jaguars offensive line.

Scherff is a 5x Pro Bowl player, 2020 First team all-pro and a 2021 NFL Top 100 player. Unfortunately, he hasn’t played a full season since 2016, which could be a cause for concern. This 30-year-old could be one of the best signings if he can stay healthy.

WR Christian Kirk: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj2EI_0ei0xQfv00
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Christian Kirk struck one of the biggest deals this offseason, which is now seemingly inflating the league for other free agent wide receivers. He is getting $72 million for four years, $37 million guaranteed… for a guy who’s never hit 1,000 yards in a season. So, this contract was a little bit of a head scratcher considering the Jaguars still need an X receiver and they already have two or three slots on their roster.

When we look at a Kirk’s stats, every single year he is has increased his total receiving yards so expect that to continue on the Jaguars. He’s going to be a field spreader that will help guys like Marvin Jones Jr and Zay Jones get open on the outside.

According to STATS, the Jaguars finished 27th in big plays, and Kirk finished the league with 16 big plays (20+ yards), which is only five less than what the entire team ended with in 2021.

Expect the Jaguars to target a receiver early in the draft. But right now, the Jaguars have a very good versatile receiver in Kirk, who is the closest thing to an X that they currently have and will probably be Lawrence’s favorite target this season.

LB Foyesade Oluokun: A-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EHuj_0ei0xQfv00
(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Foye Oluokun is a fun athletic linebacker who is an absolute workhorse on the field. Around the league he is known as a rising star who has only been a starter the last two years.

Last year, he totaled 192 tackles which was a league high, and since entering the league in 2018, has made a tackle on 16.6% of his defensive snaps, which is the highest rate in the NFL.

The Jaguars have had issues with tackling. According to PFF, last year the Jaguars Andrew Wingard had the most missed the most tackles in the league by a safety. Their starting linebacker, Myles Jack, ended the year with a 67.3 tackle rating and 40.5 in run defense. Let’s just say they have been waiting for a physical player like Oluokun on their defense.

If there was one upgrade that they desperately needed on defense, this was it.

DI Folorunso Fatukasi: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDkpz_0ei0xQfv00
(Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jaguars decided to make an addition to the interior defensive line by adding Folorunso Fatukasi from the New York Jets. He has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money.

Since 2018, Fatukasi has had 115 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 45 games with the Jets. Don’t expect Fatukasi to get after the quarterback, he is a high-end run stuffer. In fact, over the last three seasons only Brandon Graham has a higher run stuff rate than Fatukasi.

He can line up head up on the center, at 0-tech, when the defense is in 3-4; and when the Jaguars go a little wider from a 4-3 front, he’s had success at 4i (see in the clip below).

After the Jaguars finished the league 22nd in touchdowns allowed, and 24th in total rush yards allowed. Fatukasi should give the Jaguars an even better dominant rotation on the defensive line.

TE Evan Engram: C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCF6r_0ei0xQfv00
(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jaguars traded for Dan Arnold during the season last year but one pass receiving tight end won’t be enough in Doug Pederson’s offense. He’s had guys like Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert who are two tight-ends who like to catch down field. Engram is a versatile downfield catcher who will be used heavy up the seam and in the redzone.

Engram has 2,828 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns in his six-year career with the Giants. He’s a 6’3, 240-pound vertical threat who will be a mismatch for opposing defenses. According to PFF, Engram has more snaps in the slot than he does inline. So, expect Engram to play a similar role with the Jaguars.

This grade could improve if this change of scenery can give him more production, but I’m giving this signing a C grade since the Jaguars were expecting to go for a bigger name in free agency.

Zay Jones: D+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wu6wn_0ei0xQfv00
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Keeping the contract in mind when grading this signing, the Jaguars certainly overpaid for wide receiver, Zay Jones, from the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones has caught 171 passes for 1,884 yards and 11 touchdowns in his entire four-year career.

Despite those numbers, this pick-up certainly makes sense when looking at where Jones has lined up on the field. The Jaguars need a receiver on the depth chart who can line up on the outside opposite Marvin Jones Jr.

The Jaguars let one of their best blockers, DJ Chark, hit free agency, so who why not sign a guy who received a 90.1 run block grade in 2020, according to PFF.

It’s also important to keep in mind that one of the glaring issues the Jaguars had last year was drops; they led the league with 39, per ESPN states & Info. According to PFF, Jones only had three drops on 61 targets of 20+ yards or more in his career.

Despite overpaying for an average receiver downfield, the Jaguars have a great locker room guy, who has solid hands, and is an above-average blocker on the outside.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is why JuJu Smith-Schuster chose the Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their second acquisition of the 2022 NFL free agency period, agreeing to terms with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal. Speaking to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Smith-Schuster revealed his motivations for joining the Chiefs in free agency this time around. He had a shot to join the team in 2021, but he opted to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. Now, he’s got his eyes set on playing with Patrick Mahomes, winning games, and securing a Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jets#Grading#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn#Cb
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Patriots trying to steal Leonard Fournette away from Tom Brady

The return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and to the NFL for that matter — seemed to have altered whatever course running back Leonard Fournette was trying to take, but there remains the possibility that the former LSU tailback ultimately leaving Tampa for another team, which may or may not be the New England Patriots.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts are likely landing spot for Matt Ryan if traded

The Indianapolis Colts have emerged as the most likely landing spot for quarterback Matt Ryan if the Atlanta Falcons trade him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While this doesn’t come as much of a surprise, it does give some clarity to the situation. If Ryan is traded before 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, it looks like it’s going to be to the Colts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James White discusses importance of Bill Belichick's confidence in him

James White had some low moments following the hip injury that put him out for the 2021 season. The 30-year-old has been with the New England Patriots for eight seasons and he’s remained relatively healthy throughout his career. So, the hip subluxation he suffered came as a shock and it was a new experience for White. He initially questioned if he would ever play again and now he’s back with the Patriots on a two-year, $5 million deal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson has become a key recruiter for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos finally have a franchise quarterback again, and he’s helping them attract other key players. Wilson’s presence attracts free agents the same way Peyton Manning did — Denver’s free agent signings during the Manning era included DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, Emmanuel Sanders and T.J. Ward — but Wilson is also serving as an active recruiter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer's worst newly-revealed offenses in Jacksonville

We already knew that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to hire Urban Meyer as their head coach in 2021 was one of the worst decisions in the history of pro football, because Meyer was quite possible the worst head coach in pro football history. The former college football legend couldn’t stop tripping over his own ego, and we already knew about several instances of this that went from downright embarrassing to absolutely fireable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mock offseason for Saints free agency, 3-round mock draft after dust begins to settle

After a week of courtship, the uncomfortable pursuit of Deshaun Watson is over. As Watson heads to Cleveland, the New Orleans Saints now have an inordinate amount of cap space with plenty of holes to fill and questions to answer. With in-house options still available at key positions and the free agent wide receiver market moving at a glacial pace, the Saints have a lot of opportunity in front of them.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens re-sign FB Patrick Ricard to three-year deal

Over the course of 2022 free agency, the Baltimore Ravens have made moves to improve their roster. After bringing in multiple outside free agents in safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce, Baltimore re-signed one of their own. On Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy