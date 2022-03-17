Post-free agency mock draft: How the first-round landscape has changed

Before free agency, mock drafts can be viewed with some skepticism. They offer a window into what positional needs each of the 32 NFL teams could address during the off-season, but only after clarity is provided in the form of free agency, there are still a dart-throwing exercise.

Now with some of that clarity provided, we can take another run at things.

With the first wave of free agency winding down, how might the moves to date altered the draft landscape?

1

Jacksonville Jaguars: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

In previous mock drafts, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked to shore up the group in front of Trevor Lawrence. However, the Jaguars spent the bulk of their time in free agency adding to their offense. They returned offensive tackle Cam Robinson via the franchise tag and reached an agreement with guard Brandon Scherff. They also added some weapons for Lawrence, signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones at wide receiver and Evan Engram at tight end.

Now they can turn to the defense. Aidan Hutchinson is the trendy pick here, given his late-season performance and what he did at the Combine, but I still believe in the promise of Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the upside he offers off the edge. While he might be trending down in some corners, once he tests at the Oregon Pro Day on April 1st, that trend is going to change.

2

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

With Kayvon Thibodeaux off the board, the Detroit Lions turn to the man from Michigan, selecting Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson’s rise to the top of the draft board, and the Heisman Trophy ceremony, have put him in position to be one of the first players selected this spring.

Detroit could certainly look at other positions, and with their need at safety Kyle Hamilton is an option for them as well, but with two picks in the first round and a few different needs, they look to bolster the pass rush at the top of the draft.

3

Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

(Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

While the world awaits on the anticipated trade of Deshaun Watson — which could make this the first of two selections for Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans in the first round — we can take a stab at what Houston might do with their selection in the third spot.

Caserio and the Texans could go in any number of directions, but with the departure of Jordan Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs, safety is a need on the defensive side of the football. Kyle Hamilton’s 40-yard dash time might have raised some eyebrows, but it is a quintessential “turn on the video” moment. When you see the variety of ways Hamilton impacts the game, and his awareness that enables him to make plays sideline-to-sideline, you can see how he is a fit for the modern NFL.

4

New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

If you have been following along, you have seen how many times I have already slotted Ahmad Gardner to the New York Jets. Previously it was a staple with their selection at ten overall, but given how the ground has shifted in the draft evaluation world, Gardner is rising, and if the Jets want to add him to their defense, it might have to come at four overall.

Why would this be a fit? Gardner’s length, change-of-direction skills and versatility make him a perfect fit for the defense Robert Saleh is trying to build. While the Jets have already made additions to their secondary, including cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead, Gardner gives them a top-flight option at corner, allowing Saleh to play with some matchups on a week-to-week basis defensively.

5

New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

During the Combine in Indianapolis, I spent a lot of time with Ed Valentine, who has been covering the New York Giants for years with SB Nation.

With the glaring need to improve the offensive line, tackle has been a popular pick for the Giants in mock drafts. However, Ed and I discussed a scenario where New York, seeing a pair of tackles come off the board before their selection at five overall, was forced to decide between OT3 in the draft, or another position.

Here, however, that scenario is avoided. With the four previous selections coming from different positions the Giants have their choice of the offensive lineman. They add Ikem Ekownu, who has put himself at the top of many OT boards with his play this past season, as well as his performance in Indianapolis.

6

Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Or might the Houston Texans be on the clock here…

Assuming for the moment the Carolina Panthers are making a selection, while quarterback is atop their to-do list right now, it looks as if the organization is going to exhaust the veteran options rather than adding a rookie in the draft. The Panthers have been linked with Watson over the past few days, and there was also speculation about Jimmy Garoppolo as another option for Carolina.

If that is indeed the case, then building out the offensive line is item the Panthers have to check off that to-do list. Evan Neal entered the season as the consensus top tackle in the draft, but the rise of Ikem Ekownu has seen him slide a bit. That should not dissuade teams from picking him in the least, as he is an athletic tackle with a ton of experience in the SEC, and do not be surprised if, after testing at Alabama’s Pro Day, he starts to rise again on draft boards…

7

New York Giants (via Chicago): Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Few players have done more over the past few weeks to improve their draft stock than Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson. The FSU product was a standout during the Senior Bowl, showing an array of pass-rushing moves off the edge.

Then during the Combine in Indianapolis, Johnson checked a number of athleticism boxes. He posted a 4.58 40-yard dash and a broad jump of over ten feet, both elite results for a player at his position and size:

The Giants added a pass rusher last season, but bringing in Johnson gives them a stout group on the edge for next season.

8

Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

This is very much a “pick your favorite” type of wide receiver class. While there is a lack of consensus about who the top player at the position is — ask ten different evaluators and you might get ten different names — the position is deep, and if you are looking for the right type of player and fit for your system, odds are you can find a few options.

The Atlanta Falcons, thanks to recent moves and news, have a glaring need at the position. While Drake London might be one such receiver where consensus is lacking, his ability in the downfield passing game, as well as the ability to separate against press-aligned corners that he showed at USC, make him a receiver that should transition well to the pro game.

9

Seattle Seahawks (via Denver): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Now we finally get our first quarterback off the board.

Earlier this week I was chatting quarterbacks with Ross Tucker and Emory Hunt, two brilliant football minds. During our discussion of Malik Willis, I had this to say about why teams will be willing to bet on him in the first round:

Willis has the athleticism and arm talent to fit the way the NFL is trending at the position. With options such as Geno Smith and Drew Lock in place, the Seahawks can take their time with Willis, and bet on that upside coming to fruition.

10

New York Jets (via Seattle): Treylon Burks, WR, Ohio State

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Having added to their secondary with their first selection, the New York Jets now turn to their offense and add another weapon for Zach Wilson.

Last off-season the Jets added Corey Davis via free agency, giving them one option on the boundary. With Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios also in the fold, the Jets have some options for the slot and on the inside. Treylon Burks gives them another option along the boundary. Some might be concerned about the 4.55 40-yard dash he posted at the Combine — while weighing in at 225 mind you — but if you look at that above picture, that came as Burks was outrunning the entire Alabama secondary for a catch-and-run touchdown.

He’s plenty fast, and gives Wilson a ball-winner on the outside to complement the rest of the offense.

11

Washington Commanders: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Commanders, even in the wake of the trade for Carson Wentz, could consider a quarterback at this spot. But given the…well let’s just say history of Wentz playing in the wake of his team drafting a quarterback early, we might want to take that out of the equation.

Receiver could be an option for the Commanders as well, but they also have a Brandon Scherff-sized hole along their offensive line. One way to fix that? Add a top talent on the interior. Zion Johnson is the game gaining steam at the position, but Kenyon Green’s film illustrate just how well his game will translate to the next level. He becomes a plug-and-play option for the Commanders on Day One.

12

Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

This remains a very common pairing in mock drafts, and with good reason. The Minnesota Vikings still have a need at cornerback, despite investing in the position in recent drafts as well as free agency, and they can take advantage of a little slide from Derek Stingley Jr. and add a top talent at the position.

Last summer, when the “way too early” mock drafts were circulating around the internet, Stingley was a common name inside the top five. But injuries and inconsistent play the past two seasons have seen him slide down boards. Still, when you turn on the 2019 video of him, you will see why he was in the top five to begin with, and the Vikings will nail this pick if that is the version of Stingley that reports to camp.

13

Cleveland Browns: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

(Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports)

What, no wide receiver?

With both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry leaving town, receiver has been a common position addressed by the Cleveland Browns in mock drafts. Yet, with the trade for Amari Cooper, that need is not quite as pressing, and the Browns can certainly add to the receiver room on day two of the draft as it is a deep position group.

Given that, they can turn to the defensive side of the football. While they could still try and bring back Takkarist McKinley and/or Jadeveon Clowney, and they recently traded for Chase Winovich, making sure they have options across from Myles Garrett is near the top of the to-do list.

Can we interest you in a pass rushing prospect who did this at the Combine, matching what he showed on the field?

So…you’re saying Cleveland could roll out a pair of Garretts?

14

Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Prior to the Combine, Jordan Davis seemed like a player experiencing a bit of a draft-season slide. Evaluators wondered about his usage at Georgia, and whether in the modern NFL there was room for a player who looked like more of a two-down run stuffer than anything else. However, that ignored the depth of talent that Kirby Smart had at his disposal along the Georgia defense, something that came into clear view when the entire Georgia roster blew the doors off in Indianapolis, including Davis with his 4.78 40-yard dash.

Now? Now teams have visions of putting that 4.78 to use on all three downs. The Los Angeles Chargers might be a fit for him, but I do not think he gets that far. The Baltimore Ravens also have a need in the interior, and this feels like a quintessential Eric DeCosta move.

15

Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni presented a unified front in Indianapolis, talking about the opportunity to build on both sides of the football given the draft capital and cap space at their disposal. With three picks in the first round, plus a sizeable amount of cap space, the Philadelphia Eagles can do a lot of damage this off-season. That began with the signing of Hasson Reddick, giving them an option off the edge.

The next move? Adding a cornerback to put opposite Darius Slay Jr.. Andrew Booth Jr. might be an ideal fit for Jonathan Gannon. The defensive coordinator implemented a lot of off coverage last season — and Booth’s ability to play off and drive on routes was on display often last season — but if Gannon wants to play more press man Booth offers that as well.

16

Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Another position group the Eagles need to solidify, if they want to build around Jalen Hurts as Roseman and Sirianni indicated during the Combine, is the wide receiver room. While DeVonta Smith certainly looks the part of a top receiver in the NFL, giving Hurts another go-to option in the passing game has to be a priority for Philadelphia. Wilson’s offers another explosive playmaker for the Eagles offense, with his ability both after the catch and at the catch point.

With Wilson and Smith, the Eagles now have a pair of boundary receivers to call upon in the passing game, and this allows Sirianni to slide either Quez Watkins or Jalen Reagor — or potentially both — inside to the slow where they might both be best utilized.

17

Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a number of additions so far this off-season, including adding Khalil Mack via trade along with J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day via free agency. But one subtraction in the past few days has created a need for them on the offensive side of the football, as the Chargers parted ways with tackle Bryan Bulaga.

In an effort to make sure Justin Herbert is protected, the Chargers add an offensive tackle for the second season in a row. Charles Cross is a stout tackle when it comes to pass protection, with ideal footwork and hand placement. Pairing him with Rashawn Slater gives Los Angeles the bookend tackles to protect Herbert for the next five seasons or more.

18

New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The New Orleans Saints are in the quarterback market, given their meetings with Deshaun Watson about a potential trade to the NFC South in recent days. So, this could be another spot in the draft where the Houston Texans are making a pick, and if so the selection is probably not a quarterback. However, assuming the Saints miss out on Watson, they can look to address quarterback with Kenny Pickett.

The discussion over hand size has certainly raged in recent days, but turning on his video from last season you see a quarterback attacking the middle of the field, layering throws, and working through reads. Those are the traits that will fit well with the Pete Carmichael offense we expect to see this season. If, however, you remain concerned about hand size, playing half of his games in the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome might ease those fears.

19

Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

With their final pick in the first round the Philadelphia Eagles address another glaring need: Linebacker. Watch any Eagles game from last season — or dip your toes into Philadelphia Twitter during such a game — and you’ll quickly pick up on why.

While off-ball linebacker has been devalued in recent years, the ability of players on the second level who can provide an impact against the run and the pass is central to today’s NFL, and something that Jonathan Gannon needs at the heart of his defense. He gets that in Devin Lloyd, a modern linebacker who can play all three downs in today’s game.

20

Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

After the end of the 2021 season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indiated that he wanted to roll into Week 1 of the 2022 season with a veteran under center. Having acquired Mitchell Trubisky via free agency, the Steelers now have a trio of veterans in place — including Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolphi — to pick from for Week 1.

But what about the future?

Unless the Steelers are convinced that one of those passers is the quarterback of the present and the future, they should still look to add at the position. Desmond Ridder is seeing his stock rise, due in part to his athletic testing at the Combine, but on video you also see an experienced passer who can diagnose defenses and work through reads from the pocket. As this league shows us every year, until you have the guy at quarterback you need to keep looking. Pittsburgh takes advantage of a window these veterans offers and gets ahead of the quarterback decision for 2023.

21

New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Prior to the start of the 2014 season, the New England Patriots traded a starting guard to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a day three selection. It was a move viewed with healthy skepticism at the time in the Greater Boston area, but in the end it turned out okay for the Patriots. They drafted pass rusher Trey Flowers with that pick, and then in the same draft added another guard to step into the lineup. That guard? Shaq Mason, who was just traded to…the Buccaneers for a day three pick.

Could history repeat itself?

Maybe, but you might want to just put Zion Johnson in Sharpie next to New England in each of your mock drafts. Johnson, who finished his college career just a half hour away up Interstate 95 with Boston College, saw time at both tackle and guard during college and even slid inside during the Senior Bowl. The Patriots have options along the offensive line, but Johnson’s versatility makes him a huge addition to their offense.

22

Las Vegas Raiders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Right now the starting wide receivers for the Las Vegas Raiders, in an 11 personnel package, are DeSean Jackson, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow. Adding to this group and giving new head coach Josh McDaniels another option is a must during the off-season.

Jameson Williams’ play-making skills, including his ability after the catch, are a near-perfect fit for what McDaniels does offensively.

Expect the Raiders to implement a lot of horizontal passing concepts, looking to get the ball out of Derek Carr’s hands quickly to playmakers in space and letting them work after the catch. It worked for McDaniels for years in New England — with Tom Brady at the helm of course — and by adding Williams it gives the Raiders a chance to replicate that formula.

23

Arizona Cardinals: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

With Chandler Jones now moving to the AFC West and the Las Vegas Raiders, addressing the pass rush has to be a priority for Steve Keim. Vance Joseph has used some creative sub packages and blitz schemes to manufacture pressure the past few seasons, but adding a pass rusher with upside traits might be an ideal fit for the Cardinals.

Certainly David Ojabo benefitted from playing across from Aidan Hutchinson, but Ojabo’s athleticism and upside are a good match for what Arizona needs right now:

24

Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Another player seeing a bit of a slide during the pre-draft process is Tyler Linderbaum. While the Iowa center is considered far and away the best prospect at his position, questions about scheme fit and positional value have seen him slide out of the consensus top ten in recent mock drafts. If he slides this far, the Dallas Cowboys need to run to the podium.

Linderbaum is an ideal fit for the zone run concepts that Kellen Moore dials up in the running game, and as the Cowboys are seeing some talent up front leave town. Connor Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins and there are reports that the Cowboys are looking to move tackle La’el Collins due to financial considerations. Adding some talent up front, given these moves, is a must for the Cowboys and they get that with Linderbaum on the inside.

25

Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buffalo Bills enter draft season with not too many glaring needs, and the team has already made some moves that have bolstered them for next season. Buffalo added Roger Saffold on offense, a pair of defensive tackles in DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle, and then a big move with the signing of pass rusher Von Miller.

But adding in the secondary is another move that Brandon Beane decides to consider, and that brings us to Trent McDuffie.

The Washington cornerback is a fun player to study: Just watch him drive on crossing routes and make immediate tackles, picking his way through traffic and eliminating any chance of yardage after the catch, and you’ll be hooked. While the Bills are getting Tre’Davious White back from injury, cornerback is like pitching in baseball: You can never have too much.

26

Tennessee Titans: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Well, wide receiver is suddenly a need for the Tennessee Titans.

With the decision to release veteran Julio Jones, adding to their receiver group should be a priority for general manager Jon Robinson. Sure, A.J. Brown is a tremendous player and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine showed flashes last season, but adding a piece to the WR room is a must.

That makes Chris Olave a very nice option for them at this point in the draft. Olave’s route-running skills and ability to win early in the down (critical for the RPO concepts and play-action designs the Titans rely upon in the passing game) make him a near-ideal fit schematically.

Plus, imagine this in tandem with what Brown does over the middle in the passing game:

That could work nicely.

27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

With Tom Brady’s decision to unretire the Tampa Bay Buccaneers no longer have to think about drafting a quarterback here, which might be a good thing, as some of the rumblings out of Indianapolis indicated that the organization was not too high on the incoming rookie class of passers. There have also been rumblings in recent days about a potential trade involving Chris Godwin — and if that happens receiver comes into the picture — but assuming that does not go down, then adding to the defensive front is in play.

Devonte Wyatt is a versatile defensive lineman who can play anywhere from head-up on the center to the edge in three- or four-man fronts, and his athleticism has many in the evaluation community thinking he could go much earlier in the first round. In this scenario he slides a bit, and as such the Buccaneers run to the podium with his name on the card.

Oh, and, this:

28

Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

The Aaron Rodgers saga is over, and while there remain concerns about needing to get an extension done with Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers are close to accomplishing the two biggest pieces of business they faced this off-season. Defensively, the new contract for Preston Smith led to the Packers parting ways with another pass rusher, Za’Darious Smith. As such, adding another option on the edge is in play for them with their first-round pick, and if George Karlaftis is staring them in the face at this point — as seems to be more likely given the rise of other pass rushers in this draft — the Packers find their man.

Karlaftis is an almost-ideal replacement for Smith, given his ability to play on the edge in a four-man front in either a two-point stance or his hand in the dirt, and could even kick inside on sub packages as we saw from Smith during his time in Green Bay.

29

Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite recent investments along the offensive line, including Austin Jackson in the first round of the 2020 draft and Liam Eichenberg in the second round last draft cycle, the Miami Dolphins still have to ensure they have the best possible group in front of Tua Tagovailoa. Adding Connor Williams via free agency gives them a solid option on the inside, but making sure they have the bookend tackles in place has to be a priority.

Trevor Penning is rumored to come off the board earlier, but with him staring the Dolphins in the fact at this spot, they add the self-described “nasty prick” to their offensive line room.

Plus, a guy who does this is nice to have around:

30

Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

George Pickens missed the bulk of the 2021 college season with an ACL injury, but managed to come back for Georgia’s rivalry game against Georgia Tech at the end of the season as well as the Bulldogs’ run to a national championship. In that victory over Alabama, Pickens delivered the game’s first big play, this fingertip grab on a deep shot late in the first quarter:

His draft stock, however, has taken a hit perhaps due to the injury, but his return to the field coupled with how he has performed during the pre-draft process has him climbing back up boards. With a need at the receiver spot, the Kansas City Chiefs would love to add him as another option in the passing game around Patrick Mahomes, and they do just that.

31

Cincinnati Bengals: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The entire world believes that the Cincinnati Bengals are going to address the offensive line with this selection, and seeing Joe Burrow under duress throughout the postseason is proof enough that OL is a need. But the Bengals opened up free agency addressing that position group, adding Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to the interior of the OL. WIth Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff in place at tackle, the Bengals do not need to force a pick at that position, and with Trevor Penning coming off the board a few picks prior to the Miami Dolphins, they can wait until Day Two.

That brings us to the secondary. Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton are two very good options, one on the outside and one in the slot, but adding another cornerback seems a need. Kaiir Elam is a versatile corner, with both man coverage skills and the eyes and recognition to function well in zone coverages.

Adding this to their secondary will help them keep pace with the offenses they’ll see in the AFC next season:

32

Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

In previous mock drafts, I have avoided the idea of the Detroit Lions waiting on a cornerback until the end of the first round. Because, given the importance of the position, if you want to add your quarterback just do it at two, and do not wait until 32 to see if one you like falls. However, this board has fallen in a way that the Lions could add a quarterback — and a talented one at that — at the end of the first round given them that critical fifth-year option, and still address another need at the top of the second round.

One such need? Safety. With Daxton Hill and Jaquan Brisker both available, the Lions are ensured of getting a much-needed safety at that spot. Receiver could have been another need, but with the signing of D.J. Chark they can go in another direction.

That brings us to Matt Corral, who fill face an adjustment from life in Lane Kiffin’s offense to an NFL system, but with Jared Goff in place — and having that valuable fifth-year option — the Lions can bring him along at the ideal pace.

For more on Corral you can watch this in-depth breakdown of his game done by myself and Matt Waldman: