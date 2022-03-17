ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

DeKalb police seize 300 pounds of meth, 180 pounds of marijuana, guns and money at Atlanta home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEadR_0ei0xIrL00
DeKalb County drug bust (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 183 pounds of marijuana, 900 Xanax pills, two gallons of liquid meth, as well as guns and drugs from an apartment in Atlanta Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the narcotics/vice unit served an arrest warrant at a home near Dunwoody Crossing.

In addition to the meth, marijuana and Xanax, officers found pounds of cocaine, heroin mixed with fentanyl and cocaine mixed with fentanyl. They also found five rifles, four handguns and a large amount of U.S. currency.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Three people were arrested and charged with trafficking offences. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about the sale, use or possession of illegal narcotics in DeKalb County is asked to contact the DeKalb County Drug Hotline at 770-724-7762.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 70

MC HAMMER.
2d ago

Dekalb county always trying to out do other counties in drug bust. it's been going on for years. I'm 63 and I lived in Dekalb county for 56 years. Put the drugs back in the evidence locker or burn it like it should have been years ago. Believe it or not local government law inforcement are the biggest drug dealers. They make drug bust, keep the drugs and the people who get caught with it pay the price through money and jail time.

Reply(4)
12
Tina Washington
2d ago

They didn’t name the suspects they arrested. They definitely didn’t disclose the amount of money they found. All of which they normally report in the news. They are either protecting the identity of the suspects until they execute another warrant or the suspects are actually cops.

Reply(2)
8
Marky Barky
2d ago

No names and no ammount of USD seized. Hahaha. So obvious . Lemme guess they are still counting the cash and identifying the suspects

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

As many as 10 shot at Arkansas car show, police say

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 10 people have been shot at a car show. Update 11:49 p.m. EDT March 19: Organizers of the event where the shooting happened said it promoted nonviolence. The Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had sponsored the Hood-Nic event for...
DUMAS, AR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on...
KENOSHA, WI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
129K+
Followers
95K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy