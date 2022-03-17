DeKalb police seize 300 pounds of meth, 180 pounds of marijuana, guns and money at Atlanta home

DeKalb County drug bust (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 183 pounds of marijuana, 900 Xanax pills, two gallons of liquid meth, as well as guns and drugs from an apartment in Atlanta Monday.

Police said the narcotics/vice unit served an arrest warrant at a home near Dunwoody Crossing.

In addition to the meth, marijuana and Xanax, officers found pounds of cocaine, heroin mixed with fentanyl and cocaine mixed with fentanyl. They also found five rifles, four handguns and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Three people were arrested and charged with trafficking offences. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about the sale, use or possession of illegal narcotics in DeKalb County is asked to contact the DeKalb County Drug Hotline at 770-724-7762.

