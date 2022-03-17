Become a Town Advisory Committee Member

Volunteers will attend 4 evening meetings and help craft important district document The Estacada School District is looking for volunteers to fill two vacancies on the its budget committee. One position is for one year and the other for three years. Committee members will have to be free to attend four Thursday evening meetings. Thee meetings are scheduled for April 14, May 12, May 19 and May 26. The school board will consider the budget at its Thursday June 9, meeting. Candidates must be qualified voters and must have been living in the Estacada School District for at least one year. The budget committee holds public meetings and considers the superintendent's budget message and proposed budget documents. The committee provides members of the public with an opportunity to ask questions about the school district budget and comment on the proposed document. Once the committee has got an acceptable proposed budget, they also approve the taxes necessary to fund the proposed budget. For additional information or an application, please contact Estacada School District Director of Finance Christina Irish at 503-630-6871 ext. 2902. {loadposition sub-article-01}

ESTACADA, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO