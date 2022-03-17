ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Carhartt WIP Unveils Third RELEVANT PARTIES Vol. 2 Capsule Collection

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarhartt WIP presents the third installment of its RELEVANT PARTIES Vol. 2 project. The brand has teamed up with Amsterdam-based music label and record store Rush Hour, the imprint behind eclectic acts...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

15 Black-Owned Fine Jewelry Brands to Shop Now

Black History Month may have come to an end, but our support for talent in the community goes well beyond those 28 days. There's been an influx of Black jewelry designers, specifically, venturing onto the scene—and the industry needs more than one month to spotlight them all. Changing the landscape of fine jewelry as we know it, they're all in the business of creating quality heirloom pieces that are meant to be passed down for generations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Ralph Lauren Teams Up With 2 Historically Black Colleges on a Special Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. Later this month, a first-of-its-kind collaboration from Polo Ralph Lauren will turn the spotlight on Black collegiate style. In partnership with two historically Black colleges in Atlanta, Morehouse and Spelman, the brand has created a capsule collection inspired by the unique style of students who attended these institutions and others like them from the 1920s to 1950s. The offering of menswear and women’s clothing, which launches on March 29,  is full of nostalgic styles, from knitwear featuring the colleges’ letters to classic tailoring. It also features footwear and accessories designed to capture the colleges’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk

Edison Chen and the CLOT crew have worked with Nike on a barrage of silhouettes including the LDWaffle alongside sacai, Air Max 1, Air Force 1 and more, and now they’ll be reconnecting with the Swoosh this year to apply their own spin to the Flux Dunk. HYPEBEAST recently got an exclusive look at the shiny pair, but Nike has rolled out its official images.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wip#Capsule#Carhartt Wip Unveils
hypebeast.com

Reebok Reserve Returns with a Trio of Classic Leather 1983 Vintage Colorways

Reebok has been around for an impressive 64 years now, and throughout the decades of its lifespan, the sportswear company has brought many iconic footwear silhouettes into fruition. In 2021, the British sportswear imprint launched a new initiative entitled “Reserve” which is was designed to shine a light on some of its key footwear players over the years but through a more elevated lens. Expansion is occurring for this collection this year, and it’s starting with the Classic Leather 1983 Vintage.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

She's off her crocker! Kris Jenner reveals extraordinary dinnerware collection including a $650 Gucci teapot, $600 Hermès cup and $460 plates (just don't take it to a Greek restaurant)

Kris Jenner has revealed an extraordinary and highly valuable crockery collection stored within its very own dish room at her sprawling Los Angeles mega-mansion. While most people make do with cramped and dusty cupboard space, the TV personality has devoted a gleaming bedroom-sized area for her broad range of designer dinnerware and customized Kardashian plates.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lululemon Unveils First Footwear Collection

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK— Lululemon Athletica has a new pair of shoes.  The Vancouver-based athletic apparel and accessories retailer made an appearance in the Big Apple Tuesday morning to unveil its latest creation: a women’s running shoe called the “Blissfeel.” More from WWDBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOSPhotos from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red CarpetPhotos of Ariana DeBose's Style “Footwear is the natural next step for us to expand and apply our long history of innovation in fit, feel and performance and it represents an exciting moment for our brand,”...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi

According to leaked imagery, we now have a first look at the Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi. Expected to add to the streetwear imprint’s recent collaborative releases, the upcoming team-up is a reimagination of the classic footwear model. Although not much has been revealed, the Stüssy x...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Blazer Low Is Now Expected to Release

Initially expected to release in December 2021, the Off-White™ x Blazer Low along with other collaborations were suspended following the untimely death of Virgil Abloh. Though reports now are noting that the take on the classic footwear style is now set to arrive next month. Rumored to release in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin"

Building on early looks, we now have official imagery of the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin.” Reimaging Jordan Brand‘s court classic, the shoe is centered around a mix of “Muslin/University Red/Cement Grey/Sail” with a canvas construction. The Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” features uppers constructed of off...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe"

Building on the early imagery that has surfaced over the last few years, we now have a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Yellow Toe.” The take releasing this summer from Jordan Brand builds on the popular “Black Toe” color blocking for a standout design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Theme for the 2022 Met Gala Has Officially Been Announced

The Met Gala is slated to return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday in May for its annual event in celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion. Vogue has officially announced the theme of this year’s exhibit, In America: An...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 "Rebellionaire" Stands Out in This Week's Best Footwear Drops

There’s all but two weeks left to go in March 2022, but there’s no question that all of the most popular sportswear brands are going to jam pack the month’s remaining days with a barrage of new footwear releases. The lineup for the next seven days is listed down below, but before we take you through all of those, let’s first debrief you on all of the major news that popped up in the world of sneakers last week.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Gucci’s New Women’s Day Capsule Collection Has Launched

Gucci announces the release of a new Women’s Day capsule collection to support the efforts of its CHIME FOR CHANGE initiative. The new capsule will be a limited-release collection comprised of an exclusive T-shirt and baseball cap, emphasizing a “Generation Equality” theme. Each item features a fire-red colorway with the recognizable interlocking “GG” logo modified for the drop. The emblem incorporates a black and electric blue outline, with a yellow equal sign and the phrase “CHIME” placed in the logo’s middle.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hot 96.3

Kith Women Releases Special Aaliyah Capsule Collection

Kith Women teamed up with the estate of the late Aaliyah for a special capsule collection released on International Women’s Day. The gear incorporates never-before-seen photos taken by Robert Whitman, and all proceeds from sales of the collection will go to two organizations: the Detroit School of Arts (Aaliyah’s high school) and the international not-for-profit I Support the Girls, which provides young girls with personal items and hygiene products and “allowing females experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress to stand tall with dignity.”
BROOKLYN, IN
hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky's Latest AWGE x Mercedes-Benz Capsule Is Available Exclusively Through PacSun

Outside of the music box, A$AP Rocky is known to take on a sizable amount of initiatives in the creative and fashion fields, and his latest to be officially unveiled is his AWGE x Mercedes-Benz collection. The Harlem-born rapper has released this new range exclusively through PacSun — the retail chain and brand in which he currently holds the position of Guest Artistic Director.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Neil Barrett Unveils Eastpak Capsule

Click here to read the full article. BARRETT’S BACKPACK: Neil Barrett is the latest Eastpak collaborator. The British designer is launching a capsule collection of co-branded utilitarian bags dropping Thursday, which he described as being in sync with his brand’s democratization strategy that commenced last year.More from WWDNeil Barrett Men's Fall 2022Blumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection Building on Eastpak’s signature styles, the Milan-based Barrett reinterpreted each design through the lens of its modernist and graphic fashion vocabulary, adding functional details that should resonate with his audience. Matte details, such as embossed branding...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Novesta Unveils Colourful Spring/Summer 2022 Footwear Capsule

Slovakian label Novesta has unveiled its latest footwear capsule for Spring/Summer 2022. The heritage footwear makers—who have previously teamed up with the likes of Stutterheim, COMME des GARÇONS and Les Basics—have reimagined a selection of its most popular brand silhouettes, including the Star Master, Marathon and German Trainer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy