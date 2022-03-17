Carhartt WIP Unveils Third RELEVANT PARTIES Vol. 2 Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK— Lululemon Athletica has a new pair of shoes.
The Vancouver-based athletic apparel and accessories retailer made an appearance in the Big Apple Tuesday morning to unveil its latest creation: a women's running shoe called the "Blissfeel."
“Footwear is the natural next step for us to expand and apply our long history of innovation in fit, feel and performance and it represents an exciting moment for our brand,”...
