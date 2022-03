Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal progressive neurodegenerative disease that presents with various symptoms, such as muscle weakness, dysphagia, dysarthria, and respiratory failure, leading to death in 3–5 years. Although riluzole and edaravone are the only approved drugs available for ALS, they do not improve muscle weakness or atrophy, and therefore make it difficult for the patients to acknowledge the effect. As ALS remains incurable, patient care including rehabilitation, is important for maintaining the physical function and quality of life (QOL) during the rapid progression of the disease.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO