Lights unveils new single, In My Head, featuring twenty one pilots’ Josh Dun

Aussie alt. stars Yours Truly are back with new single and video, Lights On. Vocalist Mikaila Delgado says of how the band's latest effort came about: "Lights On is about challenging the way you view yourself and how much that is influenced by other people. Doing impulsive things to come off as adventurous and fun while you feel like you’re falling apart behind the scenes. I find it interesting when someone says, 'You’re not who I expected you to be,' and when you sit with that for a while you start to think, 'What do I look like to others? Who am I to myself?' I figured out during this pandemic that being alone with your thoughts is where you truly begin to unpack who you are to your core.

