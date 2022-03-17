ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lights unveils new single, In My Head, featuring twenty one pilots’ Josh Dun

Kerrang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of upcoming album PƎP on April 1, Lights has unveiled a new single featuring Josh Dun. The twenty one pilots sticksman lends his inimitable drumming talents to the single, which appropriately features lyrics like, 'I’m too busy...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Latto Drops New Single “Wheelie” Featuring 21 Savage

Just a few days ahead of the official release of her newest single, “Wheelie,” Latto would reveal to fans who would be hopping on the track as a special guest. Fans were shocked to see Latto and 21 Savage holding hands in the announcement post after speculating that the Clayco rapper could have a song coming up with Cardi B or Nicki Minaj.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Heriot unleash Profound Morality from upcoming debut EP

Ahead of the release of next month's Profound Morality EP, Heriot have shared their debut's crushing title-track. Says drummer Julian Gage of the single: "Profound Morality is the title-track from our upcoming record. It illustrates the conflict of humanity in trying to maintain a clear conscience and how our weaknesses make us real. This song is unlike anything we’ve done before as Heriot."
MUSIC
NME

Weeekly unveil feisty music video for new single ‘Ven Para’

Rookie K-pop girl group Weeekly have returned with a fierce new single, titled ‘Ven Para’. In the stunning accompanying visual, the seven-member girl group take on a powerful new image as they set the world on fire. “Fire up, fire up, follow me, follow me / Come to me, chase away the shadows / Ven para aca,” they sing while performing the song’s intense choreography.
WORLD
NME

ADORA unveils otherworldly new digital single, ‘The Little Name’

ADORA has released a fairytale-inspired animated music video for her new single ‘The Little Name’. The visual follows a pink-haired girl as she wanders aimlessly through the night, before being joined by a unicorn, on which she soars through the sky. When she offers a dying tree her final drop of water, a rose comes to life and joins them on their journey to the clouds to look at the stars.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Dun
Person
Kiesza
Kerrang

The Chats drop new single Struck By Lightning, unveil line-up change

Ahead of their UK tour kicking off later this month, The Chats have returned with their first new song of 2022: Struck By Lightning. Says singer/bassist Eamon Sandwith of the Aussie punks' new tune: "Struck By Lightning came about when we were having a jam. I was on the drums, and I just started playing this little pattern like, ‘Struck-by – LIGHT-NIN’!’ I thought, ‘Hmm, that could work,’ so I went home and wrote a song about getting struck by lightning, like how you would feel, and what would happen.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Chuck Ragan: My life in 10 songs

For almost three decades now – give or take their few years on hiatus – Hot Water Music have been at the top of the gruff-punk game, and have influenced countless bands along the way. That’s mainly because of the gravelly vocals of co-frontmen Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard. But beneath that coarse exterior, as Chuck explains, they’re just vulnerable people just trying to find their way in life and hoping to inspire others as they do. With stunning new album Feel The Void (quite possibly the best of their career), Hot Water Music have managed to capture the quintessential essence that has defined them for so long while also breathing new life into it. These are the songs that got them – or Chuck, at any rate – there…
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Locash Release New Single Featuring Beach Boys Members

LoCash have released their new single, “Beach Boys,” which is available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers. The song features The Beach Boys‘ co-founder Mike Love and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston. LoCash members Preston Brust and Chris Lucas said, “We’re honored and amazed to have...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty One Pilots#P P#Salt And Vinegar#Prodigal
Complex

Ravyn Lenae Shares Video for New Single “Light Me Up”

Fresh off joining forces with Steve Lacy for her latest single “Skin Tight,” Chicago-born R&B singer Ravyn Lenae returns with “Light Me Up.”. The ballad arrives alongside an Aliyah Otchere-directed video that sees Lenae singing to her lover in a candlelit room. “‘Light Me Up’ is about...
CHICAGO, IL
Kerrang

††† (Crosses) are back with two new singles, Initiation and Protection

††† (Crosses) are back! The beloved experimental project featuring Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and producer / multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez have today (March 18) made their return with two new singles. Entitled Initiation and Protection, the pair's two new comeback efforts are their first original songs in a looooong...
MUSIC
NME

Radiohead side-project The Smile unveil new one-time single pressing

Radiohead side-project The Smile have unveiled details of a new one-time single pressing for recently released singles ‘You’ll Never Work In Television Again’ and ‘The Smoke’. The trio comprising Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their debut single...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

Alissic releases new video for Superstitious

Alt.pop artist Alissic has shared a spookily fun new video for her latest single Superstitious. With creative direction from her husband, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, Alissic takes inspiration from Nosferatu in the black-and-white clip, which perfectly mirrors lyrics like, 'Words can be a dagger / You're walking under ladders,' and, 'Seven years of bad luck if you ever break my heart / Obsession can be vicious, I know your teeth are sharp.'
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Hot Water Music – Feel The Void

Nine albums and almost 30 years into a career that’s resulted in them unintentionally reshaping post-hardcore in their image, Hot Water Music enter their third phase with nothing left to prove but plenty more to say. 'No story is ended, only revolving,' hollers Chuck Ragan on Killing Time, as...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog: My life in 10 songs

Cypress Hill were the first band to take hip-hop to truly colossal, multi-platinum mainstream success. For many people, B-Real’s nasal delivery is the one they associate with the band, but co-MC Sen Dog’s harder pneumatic rapping has always provided a vital counterpoint, even when it wasn’t centre-stage. So too did his powerful style also lend itself readily to metal, hardcore and rap-rock crossovers: first in collaboration with established acts like Biohazard and Hed PE and then with his own bands SX-10 and Powerflo.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Yours Truly return with new single and video, Lights On

Aussie alt. stars Yours Truly are back with new single and video, Lights On. Vocalist Mikaila Delgado says of how the band's latest effort came about: "Lights On is about challenging the way you view yourself and how much that is influenced by other people. Doing impulsive things to come off as adventurous and fun while you feel like you’re falling apart behind the scenes. I find it interesting when someone says, 'You’re not who I expected you to be,' and when you sit with that for a while you start to think, 'What do I look like to others? Who am I to myself?' I figured out during this pandemic that being alone with your thoughts is where you truly begin to unpack who you are to your core.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen to Skunk Anansie’s new single, Can’t Take You Anywhere

Following January's raging Piggy, Skunk Anansie have shared another new single: Can’t Take You Anywhere. "This track is a double-edged sword," explains vocalist Skin. "We all have that one friend that we love but is a total embarrassment to us, a mate that has no off-button and no filter. So if they aren’t losing their phone / keys / coat, they’re saying some stuff that will defo get you cancelled by all your other mates.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen: Weezer release new SZNZ: Spring EP

To mark the spring equinox, March 20, Weezer have just released their new EP, SZNZ: Spring. The seven-song EP is a part of the band's latest ambitious undertaking: a string of seasonal EPs throughout the year, with SZNZ: Summer, SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter all still to come. Speaking with...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy