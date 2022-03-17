ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

LSD, a future anti-anxiety pill?

By McGill University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe craze for psychedelics used for therapeutic purposes is real. However, the scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness and explaining their mode of action in treating mental health disorders is still very thin. A new study led by Dr. Gabriella Gobbi, a senior scientist in the Brain Repair and Integrative Neuroscience (BRaIN)...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Novamind To Host MindMed Phase IIb Trial For LSD Based Drug For Anxiety Treatment

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF) (CSE:NM) (FSE:HN2) has been selected by Mind Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO:MMED) to host a Phase IIb randomized clinical trial investigating lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for generalized anxiety disorder in adults. The LSD clinical trial is the most advanced program in MindMed's clinical drug development pipeline and is...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsd#Mcgill University#Mental Health Disorders#Anxiety#The Brain Repair#The Research Institute#Microdosing#Prozac
Salon

How to cope with war anxiety

Just as the crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic started to slow down, another one surfaced in the news of Russian President Vladimir Putin's violent invasion of Ukraine. Since the attack started on February 24, 2022, the world has been gripped with the specter of war, especially after Putin nodded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A poo dose a day may keep bipolar away. When it comes to mental health, what else could poo do?

In a world first, two Australians with bipolar have had poo transplants, their symptoms improved, and their cases were written up in peer-reviewed journals. One of us (Parker) treated the second of these patients with so-called fecal microbiota transplantation, and published his case study in recent weeks. The other (Green) is part of a team recruiting people with depression to a poo transplant clinical trial.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Losartan does not reduce lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Administration of losartan to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and acute lung injury is not efficacious for reducing lung injury, according to a study published online March 16 in JAMA Network Open. Michael A. Puskarich, M.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined the efficacy of losartan for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Marijuana Use Could Have Done Long-term Damage to My Brain

I have schizophrenia. I was diagnosed in 2007. My first psychiatrist said I was permanently and totally disabled. My second psychiatrist decided my case was too complicated, and immediately dropped me as a patient, even before I could find another doctor. My third psychiatrist wanted me to spend my days in an institutionalized day program because he believed I would never work again, attend school, or enjoy normal society or meaningful relationships.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Estimated 2.6 million Americans prescribed opioids also on various other sedatives

As many as 2.6 million Americans—equivalent to 1 percent of all US adults —prescribed opioids are also taking various other sedatives, including benzodiazepines plus another type of sedative drug, estimates research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. This type of polypharmacy could be dangerous,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

What to consider before using melatonin supplements for sleep

There has been a fivefold increase in U.S. adults taking melatonin supplements for sleep, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Naima Covassin, a researcher in Mayo Clinic's Cardiology Lab. Melatonin is a hormone in the body that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. And it's available as...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

All About Sensory Overload and Anxiety

Do you feel discomfort and dread at the thought of situations most people consider ordinary?. If environments like schools, offices, or the grocery store make you feel frazzled and stressed, or even bloated and painfully tense, a tango between sensory overload and anxiety could be the cause. What is sensory...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

ADHD looks different in adults: Four signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People,...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
KTEN.com

Alternatives to ADHD Medication

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/adhd-medication-alternatives/. ADHD diagnoses have become alarmingly inflated as has the inappropriate over-prescribing of stimulant drugs in its treatment, according to the “father of ADHD”, Dr. Keith Conners.15 Currently ADHD is one of the most prevalent mental health diagnoses in children and many adults. 1,16 Currently, medication is the most common form of treatment for a person of any age who has been diagnosed with ADHD. The National Institute of Mental Health reported 10 years ago that of the millions of children and adults given a diagnosis of ADHD, 69.3% were medicated with ADHD drugs.17 However, many people diagnosed with ADHD are hesitant to jump to taking daily medication as their first method of treatment—and for good reason.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy