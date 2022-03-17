ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ten stars who have clapped back at social media trolls

By Bang Showbiz
starlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the worst things about modern society is the rise of...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Criticism She’s ‘Just Famous for Being Famous’: ‘Who Gives a F–k?’

Oh, snap. Kim Kardashian slammed claims she and her family are “just famous for being famous.”. “Who gives a fuck?” she fumed during a tell-all interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, March 9. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Trolls#Insults
WGAL

Facebook and YouTube say they removed Zelenskyy deepfake video

Facebook and YouTube said Wednesday that they removed uploads of a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that purported to show him yielding to Russia. The deepfake spread widely online Wednesday, as noticed earlier by Vice's Motherboard. In the video, which CNN Business has reviewed, Zelenskyy appears to stand behind a presidential podium and in front of a backdrop, both of which feature the Ukrainian coat of arms. Wearing a green shirt, Zelenskyy speaks in Ukrainian, appearing to tell Ukrainians to put down their weapons in the weeks-old war against Russia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

How to temporarily deactivate your Facebook account without losing your data

You can deactivate or delete your Facebook account in the Settings tab. Deactivating a Facebook account is temporary, while deleting a Facebook account is permanent. When you deactivate Facebook, people will not be able to see your timeline or find your account. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.
INTERNET
New York Post

Trump hasn’t posted on Truth Social in weeks as waitlist swells

It’s not Donald Trump’s moment of Truth. The ex-president hasn’t posted on his new social media app, Truth Social, in more than two weeks as its waitlist appears to have swelled to more than 1 million users. Truth Social, which bills itself as a conservative-friendly alternative to...
POTUS
Distractify

TikTok's Double Captions Glitch Has Left Creators Wanting Answers

Despite the notion of social media apps being designed to make our lives easier, they're not exempt from frequent glitches. From Instagram stories displaying the message “No one has seen this yet” to pictures disappearing on Facebook, social media apps are known to experience frequent glitching. And it turns out that TikTok is currently in the hot seat.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

What is Web3.0?! Explaining the Future of the Internet

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, initially referred to Web 3.0 as the Semantic Web, with the goal of creating a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet. Data will be decentralized, which is a significant improvement over the present generation of the internet (Web 2.0), in which data is mostly held in centralized repositories. For this to occur, programs must comprehend information theoretically and culturally. The semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two pillars of the web's development.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to know if someone blocked you on Instagram

Back with another one of those block rockin' beats. Getting blocked on Instagram isn’t fun. It means that user doesn’t want you viewing their content, or they don’t want to be in contact with you. There are instances where you may assume you were blocked but weren’t. If a user disabled or deleted their account, all their Instagram information will disappear with them; this includes chat and messaging history. So, how do you know if someone blocked you on Instagram?
INTERNET
The US Sun

How to delete Instagram account

INSTAGRAM is one of the most popular social media platforms used, mainly for sharing of images and product advertisiment. Social media can get tiring though at time, and if you feel like you need a break from what an influencer is doing, then here is how to delete your Instagram account.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy