Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Did you know these stars were Irish and proud?

While St. Patrick’s Day is described as the official holiday to celebrate the life of an Irish patron saint, most use it as another great excuse to bar hop and day drink. Recognized every March 17, the holiday is one of the most widely known as a day of drinking, honoring the Irish culture of whiskey and beer. Technically, Saint Patrick was believed to be the individual who brought Christianity to Ireland but the tradition remains to eat, drink, and be ‘oh so merry on the anniversary day of his passing.
