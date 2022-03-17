ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Study highlights relationship between racism, activism and stress

By North Carolina State University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study from North Carolina State University underscores the feedback loop between racism, stress and anti-racist activism in young Black people. Specifically, the study highlights that experiencing racism is stressful for Black youth in their late teens and twenties, and that taking action to address racism is both a response...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 2

Related
MedicalXpress

ADHD looks different in adults: Four signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People,...
MENTAL HEALTH
St. Louis American

Black men are missing from school psychology. That matters

Spend some time online and it might start to seem like everyone talks to a psychologist or therapist — especially with the new surge of app-based doctors making it easier to fit appointments into your schedule. As always, you can’t believe everything you read on the internet. Though things...
DENTON, TX
WCVB

BU study says that optimism may be associated with less stress

BOSTON — A new study may have you trying to look at the sunny side of things a bit more. Researchers at Boston University found optimism may actually help decrease stress. The study followed 233 older men who had completed an "optimism questionnaire." After 14 years, researchers found the...
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

'Dark empaths': How dangerous are psychopaths and narcissists with empathy?

People with "dark personality traits," such as psychopathy or narcissism, are more likely to be callous, disagreeable and antagonistic in their nature. Such traits exists on a continuum—we all have more or less of them, and this does not necessarily equate to being clinically diagnosed with a personality disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racism#Psychological Stress#Adolescence#Racial Injustice#State University#Nc State
MedicalXpress

Study shows structural racism can result in poorer leukemia outcomes

Black and Hispanic people with acute myeloid leukemia in greater Chicago were more likely to die from the disease than their non-Hispanic white counterparts, with a 59% and 25% greater risk, respectively, according to a new study led by University of Illinois Chicago researchers. In their study published in the...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Losartan does not reduce lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Administration of losartan to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and acute lung injury is not efficacious for reducing lung injury, according to a study published online March 16 in JAMA Network Open. Michael A. Puskarich, M.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined the efficacy of losartan for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MedicalXpress

A poo dose a day may keep bipolar away. When it comes to mental health, what else could poo do?

In a world first, two Australians with bipolar have had poo transplants, their symptoms improved, and their cases were written up in peer-reviewed journals. One of us (Parker) treated the second of these patients with so-called fecal microbiota transplantation, and published his case study in recent weeks. The other (Green) is part of a team recruiting people with depression to a poo transplant clinical trial.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

Single women, Black households, LGBTQ+ households are more likely to give to racial justice organizations

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. During the summer of 2020, millions of people across the U.S. took to the streets to demonstrate their support for Black Lives Matter. But in the nearly two years since the murder of George Floyd, media attention and financial donations toward racial justice nonprofits have waned, leaving activists wondering how to channel public support into meaningful change.
SOCIETY
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
BET

New Study Reveals Broad Health Implications Of Racism On Health

Racial prejudice is having a massive impact on the health of minorities, according to a new study. The American Psychological Association reports that people who live in areas with high racism suffer with more heart disease, mental health problems and increased mortality rates. The research included 14 various studies, which gathered data from Google, Twitter and other sources.
BERKELEY, CA
MedicalXpress

Effects of type 2 diabetes are major risk to development of Alzheimer's disease

Researchers have identified amyloid beta (Aβ) detected in blood to originate from peripheral tissues, and that the peptide acts on pancreaticβ-cells to suppress insulin secretion, thereby regulating blood glucose levels. The study, which urges us to be careful when using blood Aβ levels as a diagnostic marker for Alzheimer's disease (AD), was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy