Wisconsin reports three child flu-related deaths

Wisconsin reports three children have died due to complications from influenza. The state Department of Health Services said Thursday these are the first reported pediatric influenza-associated deaths in Wisconsin for the 2021-22 season.

In a previous report , Wisconsin DHS had reported two pediatric flu-related deaths in the Wisconsin Weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, which had been issued for the week of March 5, featured on the DHS website.

With the number of flu-related deaths of children under the age of 18 now at three, DHS said Thursday the number of flu cases and hospital admissions are rising throughout the state.

DHS is encouraging the public to get the flu vaccine. DHS said everyone over 6 months of age is recommended to get the flu vaccine.