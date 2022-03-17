Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Austin; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Wharton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Colorado, Wharton, southeastern Austin, northeastern Jackson, northwestern Galveston, Fort Bend, southeastern Montgomery, northwestern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers, northern Matagorda, southern Liberty and Harris Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dayton to near Greatwood to 6 miles southeast of Speaks. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Bush Intercontinental Airport reported a wind gust of 44 mph at 1204 CDT. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, northwestern Friendswood, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Richmond, El Campo, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Wharton and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0