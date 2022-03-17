ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-17 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Volusia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BREVARD AND SOUTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES At 1015 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haulover Canal, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Titusville, Oak Hill, Haulover Canal, Mims and Playalinda Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong Coastal Wind Event Continues An ongoing wake low event will keep winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph along coastal sections of Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida through early this evening. The winds should subside after 5 PM CDT. Please use caution if venturing outside through this afternoon and early evening. These type of winds will be capable of downing large tree limbs and a few weakened trees. Also, isolated power outages cannot be ruled out. Remain weather aware through the afternoon hours and look for further updates as warranted.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will be possible through the early morning hours across mainly southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. If you must travel early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Increase your following distance and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brevard; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Brevard County in east central Florida East central Orange County in east central Florida * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1202 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Christmas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brevard and east central Orange Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Wayne DENSE FOG SLOWLY DISSIPATING Dense fog persists this morning, especially northeast of Lake Erie across portions of the Niagara Frontier and also just inland to the south of Lake Ontario toward the northern Finger Lakes. The fog will slowly diminish late this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than one-quarter mile at times. Use caution if traveling and be sure to use the low beam setting on your headlights.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 957 AM EDT, a lake effect snow band was along a line extending from near Southwick Beach State Park to 7 miles southeast of Redfield and moving northeast at 10 MPH. The lake effect snow band is expected to gradually diminish late this morning as it moves north. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Adams, Redfield, Highmarket, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Adams Center, Richland, Henderson, Smithville, Orwell, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg, Osceola, Montario Point and West Leyden. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 41. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Kentucky East central Hardin County in central Kentucky South central Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1042 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabethtown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elizabethtown around 1050 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and northwestern Calcasieu Parishes, southwestern Newton, northern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Evadale, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vinton, Deweyville, Starks, Evadale, Fields, Mauriceville, De Quincy, Buna, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist, Lunita, Hartburg, Forest Heights, Edgerly, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket and Oretta. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Strong wind gusts expected through 8:00 PM. Strong wind gusts are being reported along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Just before 5:00 PM, a peak wind gust of 58 MPH was reported at the Mercer County Airport, near Bluefield, West Virginia. There have been several reports of 35 to 45 mph wind gusts across the area. These winds are associated with a weakening area of showers. Winds of this magnitude may down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building until the winds subside.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Neshoba; Scott; Winston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Leake, southeastern Attala, southwestern Winston, northern Scott and Neshoba Counties through 500 AM CDT At 409 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tuscola, or 7 miles south of Carthage, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Madden and Dowdville around 420 AM CDT. Edinburg and Pearl River around 425 AM CDT. Philadelphia around 430 AM CDT. Stallo and Burnside around 435 AM CDT. Nanih Waiya around 445 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater, Tucker, Walnut Grove, Redwater, Standing Pine, Lena and Sebastopol. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR THE POTENTIAL OF SLIPPERY ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible across the Saginaw Valley and northern Thumb this morning. * Air temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees. IMPACTS * Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe, northern Miami-Dade, south central Hendry and southern Broward Counties through 715 PM EDT At 608 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Hendry Correctional to near Big Cypress National Preserve to near Loop Road Ee Center. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Loop Road Ee Center, Hendry Correctional, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dade-Collier Training Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN AND NORTHWESTERN BULLITT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new Tornado Warning for southwest Jefferson County has been issued.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Coastal Harris, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Austin; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Wharton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Colorado, Wharton, southeastern Austin, northeastern Jackson, northwestern Galveston, Fort Bend, southeastern Montgomery, northwestern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers, northern Matagorda, southern Liberty and Harris Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dayton to near Greatwood to 6 miles southeast of Speaks. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Bush Intercontinental Airport reported a wind gust of 44 mph at 1204 CDT. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, northwestern Friendswood, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Richmond, El Campo, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Wharton and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Simpson; Warren Patchy Dense Fog Fog has formed early this morning and has become dense in spots. This has been especially true around the Bowling Green area as local web cameras and driver reports on I-65 show pockets of dense fog. If driving early this morning, take the necessary precautions by slowing down and using low beam headlights as visibility can change suddenly change over a short distance.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following counties, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw and Escambia. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Andalusia, Brantley, River Falls, Red Level, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Beck, Loango, Rhump, Carolina, Cohassett, Valley Of Shiloh, Dunns, Melrose, Paul, Rawls, Straughn, Boston and Sanford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

