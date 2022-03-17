ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

House speaker: No changes to auto insurance law this term

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bj7kg_0ei0m6bT00

Bills intended to fix a Michigan law that slashed auto insurance payments for crash survivors’ post-acute care are dead for the term, a key lawmaker said.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a Farwell Republican and backer of the 2019 law, said Wednesday that he spent a year looking at proposals.

“They all either move us backward toward the old status quo or put the savings and refund checks for Michigan drivers at risk,” he said in a statement. “At this point, it’s time to move on.”

Legislators from both parties in the GOP-controlled Legislature have introduced measures to change the law, which last July curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care.

Reimbursements for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code were reduced by 45%. Affected services include care in adult foster homes, attendant care in homes and transportation.

The law, which also made it optional to buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits starting in mid-2020, is a major reason why $400 per-vehicle refunds are being issued to all insured drivers. But critics say people seriously injured in crashes are losing care and access because their caretakers cannot withstand the 45% cut.

Tom Judd, president of the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council, said Wentworth “caved” to the insurance industry without holding a hearing on the issue.

“What Speaker Wentworth is doing is akin to walking away from the scene of an accident with smoke smoldering and crash victims writhing in need of help,” he said, vowing to redouble efforts to end what he called a crisis for providers and crash victims.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat up for reelection, last year urged lawmakers to make changes before the reimbursement reductions took effect but has also touted the refunds and pushed for them to come earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Bill changing voting laws passes House

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would make several changes to the states voting laws including voter ID requirements and what documentation is required to register. The post Bill changing voting laws passes House appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
UPMATTERS

$3 billion in auto insurance refunds to begin this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced on Monday. Upon completion, the transfer...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Republican lawmakers unveil medical marijuana regulations

Republicans in the Oklahoma House on Monday unveiled a package of new restrictions on the state's booming medical marijuana industry, designed to crack down on illegal growers who sell cannabis on the black market. The 12-point plan includes a standardization of lab testing and equipment, more inspections of grow facilities, separate licenses for marijuana wholesalers and stringent new reporting requirements for electric and water usage by growers. One proposal would also make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a stand-alone agency, not a division of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.“If you're an illegal operator in Oklahoma, you're time is...
U.S. POLITICS
MetroTimes

$400 auto insurance refunds are hitting mailboxes in Michigan

Insured drivers, your $400 refund checks may already be on the way. Michigan auto insurance companies recently began sending refund checks or automatic deposits. The refunds must be issued by May 9. The refunds are part of a surplus in the catastrophic care fund, which reimburses medical and other cars...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jason Wentworth
thecentersquare.com

House Republicans target medical marijuana industry

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma House Republicans said they want to root out illegal marijuana grows and protect the legal medical marijuana industry. Eight out of nine marijuana growth facilities raided by law enforcement officials last month had a medical marijuana license, according to Adria Berry, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), but some of the marijuana was being sold on the black market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#Insurance Law#Auto Insurance#House Speaker#Republican#Gop#Legislature#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ZDNet

Utah inches closer to becoming fourth state to pass privacy law

Last week, the Utah House of Representatives unanimously passed a consumer privacy bill -- the Utah Consumer Privacy Act -- moving it one step closer to becoming the fourth state to enact privacy legislation in the US. The bill will head back to the Utah Senate, where it was passed...
UTAH STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy