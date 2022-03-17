Two killed in mobile home fire near Lebanon, MO

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning just outside the city limits of Lebanon, according to Lebanon Rural Fire Protection Fire Chief Phillip Pitts.

A news release said crews were called to the fire on Brice Street at 4:00 Thursday morning. When crews got there, half of the home was engulfed in flames, and crews determined there were possible victims inside the home.

Crews attempted a rescue but as the home burned, they weren’t able to reach the victims. Once the fire was out, crews found a man and a woman had died.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s office, The Laclede County Coroner’s Office, and The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the fire.

We are working to get more information about the victims and what caused the fire.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.