St. Patrick’s Day-inspired mocktails

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s St. Patrick’s Day and celebrations are happening...

Mashed

Arby's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of This Limited-Time Sandwich

If pumpkin spice heralds the arrival of autumn and peppermint flavors signal the winter holiday season, then green food items mark the coming of St. Patrick's Day. As fast food companies roll out their special products to celebrate, customers look forward to the introduction of green into the usual menu. Whether you're thinking of popular seasonal treats like McDonald's classic Shamrock Shake or even recall dunking your fries into neon green ketchup from Burger King back in 2012, there's no denying that restaurant chains take full advantage of the holiday. Roast beef purveyor Arby's is about to get in on the celebrations.
RESTAURANTS
hypebeast.com

Ben & Jerry's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavor "Dublin Mudslide" Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day

Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back an all-time fan favorite flavor the Dublin Mudslide, just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. This time, the brand is resurrecting the classic flavor with a new spirit, the Wheyward Spirit. Highly-requested ice cream to be brought back from the flavor graveyard, the Dublin Mudslide features Irish Cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and coffee fudge swirls. With a dash of Wheyward Spirit, the ice cream receives its signature oaky hints in the vanilla cream as well as warm spice notes, making it the ultimate pairing.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Need Some St. Patrick’s Day Inspiration? These Three Whiskey Brands Can Help Get You in the Mood

Click here to read the full article. The last couple of years have not exactly been the best time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday typically associated with large crowds of people shouting, drinking and generally enjoying themselves. And, of course, Irish whiskey is a key component of most St. Patrick’s Day activities. This year, people are cautiously optimistic that things are starting to change for the better, but you still might not want to head out to a jam-packed bar to celebrate. Fortunately, three well-known Irish whiskey brands are offering some contests and special packages that will help you...
DRINKS
Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these picture books

If you are getting ready to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day, Central Rappahannock Regional Library has additional ways to help you celebrate. Use Mango Languages to learn helpful Irish phrases (librarypoint.org/resource) and if you have a child in your life, watch CRRL librarian Katie present a special Grow A Reader class celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with stories, songs and rhymes (librarypoint.org/grow-a-reader). The library also has books for children of all ages to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a silly story or learn more about Irish history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lifestyle
Saint Patrick's Day
Food & Drinks
Eater

The Sentinel Is Giving Away Free Corned Beef Sandwiches on St. Patrick’s Day

Under normal circumstances you’d have to wait until the end of the week to get your fix because, as fans know, Friday usually is the only day of the week when Dennis Leary’s cult-favorite sandwich counter the Sentinel busts out its best seller, a meaty corned beef sandwich served on fresh baked bread. But this week is special — Thursday being St. Patrick’s Day — so Leary’s making an exception and offering the corned beef sandwiches on March 17. Oh, and they’re free.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
FESTIVAL
Bossip

Luck Of The Drunk-ish: Boozy Shamrock Shakes & Other St. Patty’s Day Drink Recipes

While St. Patrick’s Day is described as the official holiday to celebrate the life of an Irish patron saint, most use it as another great excuse to bar hop and day drink. Recognized every March 17, the holiday is one of the most widely known as a day of drinking, honoring the Irish culture of whiskey and beer. Technically, Saint Patrick was believed to be the individual who brought Christianity to Ireland but the tradition remains to eat, drink, and be ‘oh so merry on the anniversary day of his passing.
DRINKS
Mashed

Ben & Jerry's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Pint Flavor

St. Patrick's Day is officially upon us once again. Regardless of whether you've got Irish blood running through your veins or not, a celebration is called for. Indulging in a meal made up of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish soda bread is one way to commemorate the holiday, and if you're heading out to a bar, it's only right that you toast to your fellow Irishmen and women with the unofficial beer of St. Paddy's Day: Guinness.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

How to Pronounce 'Erin Go Bragh'—And Why You Hear It So Much on St. Patrick's Day

Erin go Bragh is one of the most common phrases heard around St. Patrick’s Day every year. The greeting can be confusing for some, who may wonder, “Who the eff is Erin and why do I care where she went? Please, just bring me more green beers.” Fear not! If you’re baffled by “Erin go Bragh,” we’ve got a full guide to the phrase, its meaning, and how to pronounce it, so you can get back to more important things—like soda bread and shamrocks (not to be confused with four-leaf clovers).
CELEBRATIONS

