Twin Falls, ID

Find The Best Twin Falls Restaurant With This Food Madness Bracket

By Courtney
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Falls has so many amazing restaurants. It is hard to pick just one that is just amazing. So we are going to see which one wins in honor of the madness happening this March. Vote for your favorite. We have generated each bracket to be a restaurant type....

Try Fishing at Burley Freedom Pond (March 22)

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Teens and adults on spring break in the Burley area have a chance to try fishing without any need for a license or equipment. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a free fishing event with the Take Me Fishing trailer at the Freedom Park Pond in Burley on March 22, (Tuesday) for anyone 14 years of age or older; yes even adults can try casting a line. Staff with Fish and Game will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the expertise along with fishing poles and bait. Idaho Fish and Game said all other fishing rules will still apply. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, weather on Tuesday should be favorable for fishing with temperatures in the Burley area forecast to be in the mid 50's with sunny skies and a light breeze. For any information on the fishing event you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
BURLEY, ID
8 Activities to Do During Spring Break this Year in Twin Falls

Spring break begins this weekend, and many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children active, entertained, and out of the house. While many kids will want to stay inside and play video games, sleep, or binge-watch something on Netflix, there are many options to keep them busy during the break. Here are some ideas and deals to help entertain them day-to-day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
7 Reasons Living in Twin Falls is Better Than the Surrounding Towns

Moving to a new town is tough, and deciding where to live is even tougher. It is stressful when trying to find which part of town to live in, which school district to be in, and where you can afford it. Many people decide to live in the surrounding towns near Twin Falls for different reasons, but there are benefits to living in the bigger town, that those people are missing out on. Here are some of the reasons it is better to live in the Twin Falls city limits, instead of in one of the surrounding towns.
TWIN FALLS, ID
U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Why Diet Soda is So Difficult to Find in Twin Falls Stores

Walking around the grocery store, many are noticing that a certain item seems to be missing. There have been multiple people posting about it, asking friends, family members, and coworkers if they have it and most don't have an answer. A certain grocery item has begun to disappear from the shelves, and while some are disappointed, they shouldn't be. The item is still there, just branded differently.
TWIN FALLS, ID
What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use Century Link as well as many in the area and region. The entire town was cut off and many across the state as well were left wondering why it was out and how long it would be. While it never fully got resolved yesterday, some answers have finally come out as to what happened and when it will be resolved.
WENDELL, ID
The 3 Best Ways to Get Rid of Goathead Weeds in Idaho

I recently saw someone post on Facebook a question about the best way to get rid of pesky Goathead weeds without hiring someone to do the work. I did a sad laugh in my chair. I laughed because thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly, and I cried because (again) thinking you can win against these puncturevine weeds is silly. I've had an issue with these weeds in my backyard for years and the battle seems futile. But it isn’t.
IDAHO STATE
Would You Freak Out: Live Bugs Found Hiding in Your Hair?

What would you do? What would you do if someone told you that you had a spider in your beard or hair? What if you were the person that saw the spider, would you tell the person or just scream? I for one am terrified of them, but this is a real situation that happened in my household recently. For anyone afraid of spiders, especially the one with the beard or hair, it is a nightmare situation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
