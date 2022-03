Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for a month, and it does not sound like the WNBA star’s legal situation is anywhere close to being resolved. Russian state news agency Tass said Thursday that a court near Moscow has extended Griner’s detention until May 19, according to The Associated Press. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 after authorities allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She is said to be facing up to 10 years in prison.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO