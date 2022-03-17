ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ten stars who have clapped back at social media trolls

By Bang Showbiz
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the worst things about modern society is the rise of...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Criticism She’s ‘Just Famous for Being Famous’: ‘Who Gives a F–k?’

Oh, snap. Kim Kardashian slammed claims she and her family are “just famous for being famous.”. “Who gives a fuck?” she fumed during a tell-all interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, March 9. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Trolls#Insults
WGAL

Facebook and YouTube say they removed Zelenskyy deepfake video

Facebook and YouTube said Wednesday that they removed uploads of a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that purported to show him yielding to Russia. The deepfake spread widely online Wednesday, as noticed earlier by Vice's Motherboard. In the video, which CNN Business has reviewed, Zelenskyy appears to stand behind a presidential podium and in front of a backdrop, both of which feature the Ukrainian coat of arms. Wearing a green shirt, Zelenskyy speaks in Ukrainian, appearing to tell Ukrainians to put down their weapons in the weeks-old war against Russia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to temporarily deactivate your Facebook account without losing your data

You can deactivate or delete your Facebook account in the Settings tab. Deactivating a Facebook account is temporary, while deleting a Facebook account is permanent. When you deactivate Facebook, people will not be able to see your timeline or find your account. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.
INTERNET
New York Post

Trump hasn’t posted on Truth Social in weeks as waitlist swells

It’s not Donald Trump’s moment of Truth. The ex-president hasn’t posted on his new social media app, Truth Social, in more than two weeks as its waitlist appears to have swelled to more than 1 million users. Truth Social, which bills itself as a conservative-friendly alternative to...
POTUS
Distractify

TikTok's Double Captions Glitch Has Left Creators Wanting Answers

Despite the notion of social media apps being designed to make our lives easier, they're not exempt from frequent glitches. From Instagram stories displaying the message “No one has seen this yet” to pictures disappearing on Facebook, social media apps are known to experience frequent glitching. And it turns out that TikTok is currently in the hot seat.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amy Schumer & Michael Cera on How ‘Life & Beth’ Tackles Laughing Through Pain (VIDEO)

“I love my cool life,” successful New York City wine distributor Beth (soon-to-be Oscar host Amy Schumer) says—unconvincingly—in Hulu’s delightful Life & Beth, a comedy with the occasional wave of drama. Yes, she may be crushing it at her job, where she works alongside fiancé Matt (Kevin Kane), but the truth is she doesn’t like the gig anymore and Matt is a self-centered jerk. Real happiness eludes Beth until an unexpected personal tragedy upends everything.
CELEBRITIES
HackerNoon

What is Web3.0?! Explaining the Future of the Internet

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, initially referred to Web 3.0 as the Semantic Web, with the goal of creating a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet. Data will be decentralized, which is a significant improvement over the present generation of the internet (Web 2.0), in which data is mostly held in centralized repositories. For this to occur, programs must comprehend information theoretically and culturally. The semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two pillars of the web's development.
INTERNET
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Phone Arena

Twitter rolls back an update that angered many users

If you were one of the people who were upset by the recent change to Twitter's timeline and were angry that you couldn't easily see all of the latest tweets, you canrelax now because Twitter has restored its timeline to what it was before. Yes, Twitter ditched its latest timeline change, which displayed algorithm-based suggestions in your timeline by default. So you no longer have to go to a separate tab to see the most current tweets.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Google could ask for your licence or passport on YouTube and Google Play in Australia

Google has announced it will be expanding age verification checks to users in Australia who want to access age-restricted content on YouTube and Google Play. In the coming month, the search giant will introduce age verification checks where users are asked to provide additional proof-of-age when attempting to watch mature content on YouTube or downloading content on Google Play.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy