‘Derry Girls’ Season 3 Reveals First Look Image, Trailer

By Manori Ravindran
 2 days ago
A first look at the third and final season of “ Derry Girls ” is finally here — and just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has unveiled the first Season 3 still and trailer for the show, which garnered global popularity via Netflix. The drama is created and written by Lisa McGee, who mined her own experiences growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

While Season 1 observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, Season 2 charted the group navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process. In Season 3 — which still doesn’t have a launch date on Channel 4 — viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up, “this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon.”

“While there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to ‘adulthood,'” reads a description from Channel 4.

“Derry Girls” will once again follow Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn). The show also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, which the group attend.

The show was commissioned for Channel 4 by director of programs Ian Katz, head of comedy Fiona McDermott and commissioning editors Jack Bayles and Laura Riseam. Caroline Leddy, Liz Lewin, Jimmy Mulville and McGee are executive producers with Brian Falconer producing and Michael Lennox directing.

