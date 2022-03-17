Teladoc's Long-Term Prospects Have Never Looked Better

Down 70% over the past year, Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) now trades at 3.9 times sales , while Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) , a much slower-growing company, trades at 4.9 times sales. Investors are not valuing Teladoc as high as it should be based on its fundamental strength in a few key areas.

First, Teladoc has a product consumers love. The company retains almost all of its customers each year and actually generated 52% more revenue per user in 2021.

Teladoc continues to add offerings in fast-growing industries like diabetes monitoring and mental health services. This helps the company expand into a mostly untapped market in which only 25% of Americans used a virtual healthcare service in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Although investors worry about Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Care taking over telehealth, the e-commerce giant does not appear to have the ability to conquer all markets with ease. For example, Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017, but today it only makes up a tiny portion of the grocery market in the U.S.

Watch the video below to see the full analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 15, 2022. The video was published on March 15, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Connor Allen owns Amazon. Zane Fracek owns Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .